Arsenal are weighing up a move for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo, who could be sold to make space for the signing of Kylian Mbappe, according to reports.

The 23-year-old joined Los Blancos from Brazilian side Santos for €45million in July 2019.

Kylian Mbappe casts doubt over Rodrygo’s Real Madrid future

He has racked up over 200 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 50 goals and providing 40 assists.

After being in and out of the side in his first three seasons at the club, Rodrygo took his game to another level in 2022/23, providing 30 goal contributions in 57 matches.

The Brazilian winger has 13 goals and nine assists this season but has struggled in the final third since the turn of the year, scoring only once in La Liga.

He might want to get his act together with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Mbappe reportedly joining Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The France captain is arguably the best player in world football and his arrival will surely reduce Rodrygo’s minutes.

Should Mbappe complete a transfer to the Bernabeu, Rodrygo may look to test the waters at a different club, and there appears to be interest coming from the Premier League.

According to Defensa Central (via Sport), Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keen on signing the former Santos youngster.

There is a question over who will ‘pay the price’ of Mbappe’s arrival and it is expected that Rodrygo will be ‘the chosen one’, the report states.

In case Madrid do decide to sell the 23-year-old, they have set an asking price of between €100m-€120m (£85.5m-£102m).

It is claimed that all four Premier League clubs have put the player under ‘close scrutiny’.

However, it is Arsenal who are planning to ‘go on the offensive this summer if the price suits them’.

Where would Rodrygo fit in at Arsenal?

Rodrygo has frequently played as part of a two with Vinicius Junior up front, but rarely as a lone striker.

Mbappe’s arrival will likely see him replace Rodrygo in Carlo Ancelotti’s preferred starting XI, although a change of formation could be on the cards.

Should the Brazilian make the move to Arsenal, he could end up playing as a striker in a front three with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

It does feel more realistic that he would replace one of those two players in the starting XI, though.

Martinelli is adored at the Emirates but there is no doubt that he would be the one to move out of Mikel Arteta’s team, not Saka.

Arteta is reportedly prioritising the signing of a striker in the summer transfer window and is a fan of Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

