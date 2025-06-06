Arsenal are reportedly ‘interested’ in signing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as Mikel Arteta’s winger and striker ‘shortlists’ have been ‘revealed’.

Arteta is eager to bolster his attack this summer after finishing second in the Premier League for the third year in a row.

Arsenal have been linked with several forwards, with a new No.9 the top priority before strengthening out wide.

Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres was reportedly Arsenal’s main striker target, but RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko now appears to be higher on Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta’s shortlist.

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak is said to be Arteta’s dream signing but is expected to be far too expensive.

READ MORE: Arsenal, Liverpool transfer targets plus Man Utd outcast: Top 10 wingers available this summer

As for wide players, Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, Feyenoord’s Igor Paixao, Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers, Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo have all been strongly linked.

Rodrygo would be a real statement signing, and a report from Sky Sports claims the Gunners are ‘interested’ in the Brazilian international.

It’s claimed that Arsenal have made left-wing and striker their ‘priority positions’, with ‘a number of targets in each’ as they weigh up how best to spend their budget.

Berta is currently ‘gathering information’ before the club decide which deals to aggressively pursue.

The four-player winger shortlist is ‘revealed’ in the report, naming Williams, Sane and Rogers alongside Rodrygo as Arteta seeks ‘proven quality’.

Rodrygo has three years remaining on his contract but will hold talks with incoming head coach Xabi Alonso.

His future is described as ‘unclear’ following the arrivals of Kylian Mbappe and the rise of Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham.

Arteta’s striker shortlist is said to consist of Isak, Gyokeres and Sesko.

The report states that Newcastle are ‘confident’ of keeping hold of Isak after securing Champions League qualification, although the Swede is also being tracked by Premier League champions Liverpool.

Regarding Williams, it’s claimed that Arsenal are considering triggering his £43million release clause. Bilbao president Jon Uriarte has expressed his desire to keep the Spain international.

“I believe we have a winning and interesting project for everyone, and Nico is part of that project, just like many other players,” Uriarte told Spanish outlet El Correo.

“The project becomes easier if we keep our players – and I believe Nico and the rest of the squad have a very exciting year ahead.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd ‘doing transfers right’ or ‘spaffing money around’?