Rodrygo Goes is linked with a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur.

A new report has revealed Real Madrid star Rodrygo’s stance on a potential move to Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

This window has been frustrating for Spurs as they have been forced to turn to alternatives after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White, who has signed a contract extension at Nottingham Forest amid accusations of tapping up.

Tottenham have still managed to spend £120m this summer, though most of their money has gone on completing permanent deals after loans in 2024/25, with Mohammed Kudus their only marquee signing at around £55m.

This means Spurs still have plenty to do after finishing 17th in the Premier League last season, with it appearing that their priority is to strengthen in the attacking department.

A report on Monday claimed that they are plotting an audacious move for Rodrygo amid interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

Before the 2024/25 campaign, Rodrygo, especially in the Champions League, sparkled for Real Madrid in an attack littered with stars.

However, Rodrygo suffered a fall from grace last season as he slipped in the pecking order following Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid and it has been suggested that he could be sold this summer.

The Boot Room claimed Rodrygo is ‘open’ to joining Spurs after the Premier League side ‘started conversations’ with Real Madrid.

The report added:

‘Spurs are prepared to make a statement signing if South Korean legend Heung-Min Son were to depart, and have also budgeted to allow for a big-name addition. ‘Part of the North London club’s talks are now around the fact that Rodrygo has shown a willingness to join Thomas Frank’s team. TBR Football also understands that Tottenham have made it known that they would be willing to make the 24-year-old their highest-paid player.’

However, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has poured cold water on this potential deal, insisting Rodrygo has no intention of joining Spurs for one clear reason.

Aouna tweeted: ‘Rodrygo has no interest in joining Tottenham despite reports.

‘Spurs made an inquiry, but there’s no talk ongoing. If Rodrygo leaves Real Madrid, he’s aiming for a bigger club than Tottenham.’

This unsurprising blow is more bad news for Spurs, with Spanish reporter Ramon Alvarez de Mon claiming Rodrygo’s ‘preference’ is to join Liverpool this summer amid claims that he could replace Bayern Munich-bound Luis Diaz.