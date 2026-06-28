Jamie Carragher feels the presence of Morgan Rogers and Jude Bellingham hindered Harry Kane against Panama, and therefore one man’s position must be changed.

England have progressed to the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup after winning their group. They beat Croatia and drew to Ghana, before beating Panama in their final match.

In that game, Thomas Tuchel made five changes, some enforced, due to the injury concerns over Declan Rice and Reece James.

Rice’s absence meant Bellingham was dropped deeper into the midfield from his usual No.10 position, with Morgan Rogers taking up that mantle.

Carragher feels that hindered England skipper Kane, who often operates in a deeper role to impact the game, and the Liverpool legend therefore believes that when Rice returns to the fold, he needs to drop into a less advanced role to give Kane – and whoever is in the No.10 – the space to perform.

Carragher told The Telegraph: ‘Kane had only one touch inside the penalty area in the first half against Panama. As much of a concern was how few touches he had outside of the area, too – just 10 in total. Against Ghana, he touched the ball just 20 times. That is limiting the impact of a multi-dimensional striker who is our most lethal weapon.

‘This demands a rethink before we play stronger opposition. Last night, the concern was Tuchel’s choice of two advanced midfielders, meaning Morgan Rogers and Bellingham sought possession in a zone similar to where Kane likes to operate.

‘At times, Nico O’Reilly was there, too. In previous games, Declan Rice was doing this.

‘One solution when Rice returns is to ask him to play deeper in a double pivot alongside Elliot Anderson.

‘Anderson was exposed against Panama, who were able to launch too many counter-attacks. Better opposition would have punished England.

‘If Rice drops deeper, it may enable Kane and Bellingham to link up more. That would need Tuchel to alter his initial plan of having a front five in possession, with wide triangles of a winger, full-back and advanced midfielder.

READ: Troy Deeney ‘can’t stand’ England defender in line for bigger World Cup role

‘When Kane drops deep, there is more responsibility for the wingers to threaten more.

‘At Bayern Munich, Kane is blessed to have Michael Olise and Luis Diaz.

Some England players must do better

‘Tuchel has designed the team to facilitate quick, direct wingers, which is why he named so many in his squad.

‘Unfortunately, the wingers are having better games when they do not play. Marcus Rashford has been the brightest of the wide men so far, but generally they are not doing enough.

‘That is increasing the pressure on Kane and Bellingham to create and score. Others must step up now, or England will be coming home early.’

READ MORE: England told one player gives them ‘a chance of winning the World Cup’ despite ‘little problem’