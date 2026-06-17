According to reports, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has decided to ‘give his preference’ to Arsenal, who are considering six midfielders.

Arsenal were comfortably the best Premier League side in 2025/26 and were deservedly crowned champions, but they are likely to go again in this summer window and will look to strengthen in various positions.

This is particularly the case in forward positions, with it being widely reported that they want to sign a left winger and/or striker this summer.

In recent days, it has emerged that they are making a push to sign Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis, but respected reporter David Ornstein has stated that this does not take away from their interest in Rogers and Bradley Barcola.

On Tzolis and Rogers, Ornstein explained: ‘Sources believe a deal for the 24-year-old [Tzolis] could be possible for around €40million (£34.5m, $46.3m).

‘A move for Tzolis would not impact Arsenal’s interest in recruiting Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers or an alternative target, as work continues to strengthen their attack.’

READ: Tonali next? The biggest signings by clubs outside Champions League – summed up by brilliant Klopp quote



Rogers is expected to play a big part for England at this summer’s World Cup because he has emerged as one of the Premier League’s standout attacking midfielders.

The Aston Villa star made a massive impact as Unai Emery’s side won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League this season, contributing ten goals and seven assists in the Premier League.

Morgan Rogers ‘gives preference’ to Arsenal

Qualifying for the Champions League has decreased Aston Villa’s need to raise funds, but they could still be forced to accept an offer for Rogers this summer as he attracts interest from elsewhere.

Last week, a report claimed Arsenal have a ‘fear’ with the Rogers transfer, but Gunners reporter HandsofArsenal, who has over 300k followers on X, has now said that Rogers is ‘giving his preference to the north London side because he is ‘sold’ on this move.

READ MORE: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd’s ‘done deal’, Liverpool swoop a stretch



They said on X: Morgan Rogers has given preference to joining the English champions. Other clubs are still actively in the race but acknowledge the player’s current preference. Morgan Rogers has respectfully communicated his desire to leave to senior figures at Villa (significant).

‘Personal terms have been explored and are not a hindrance at all. Morgan Rogers is sold on the Mikel Arteta project and plan for him. Morgan Rogers was on the shortlist of attacking reinforcements Arsenal discussed last summer.

‘My understanding is that Villa and Arsenal are in contact through unofficial channels regarding any potential deal. Remember my words: the fee is key to this deal. The player is fully on board.’

It has also been claimed that Arsenal could sign a midfielder this summer, and the same report claims they have six options and one player is ‘convinced he is joining’.

They added: ‘Arsenal are also in direct contact with multiple midfielders, as recently as a few days ago. The likes of Bouaddi, Scott, Kone, Larsson, and two others. As I mentioned yesterday, we are yet to make contact with any club officially while Berta explores personal terms with all of them.

‘One of these players is convinced he is joining Arsenal. It’s important to remember that Livramento also felt the same way, but it highlights how strong the conversations are.’

READ NEXT: Nico Paz reaches decision on joining Arsenal after Jose Mourinho ‘chat’ over Real Madrid future

