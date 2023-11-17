Roma boss Mourinho wants to sign two Chelsea outcasts with Arsenal loan deal looking unlikely

Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah have both been linked with Roma.

Jose Mourinho is eager to bring two Chelsea outcasts to AS Roma, according to reports in Italy.

The Roma manager is believed to looking to bolster his defence and has also been linked with a move for Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior.

A recent report from Calciomercato claimed that the Gunners are not open to letting the Polish centre-back leave on loan or permanently, though an even more recent report from 90min says they are ‘considering’ loaning him out.

As well as Roma, Atalanta and AC Milan are interested in signing the former Spezia defender in January.

A new centre-back is clearly a priority for Mourinho and Calciomercato have claimed he is looking to raid his former club, Chelsea.

Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah have a combined zero minutes played under Mauricio Pochettino this term and the Portuguese manager is interested in bringing both players to Stadio Olimpico.

Chalobah has been at Stamford Bridge since the age of eight and enjoyed loan spells with Ipswich, Huddersfield and French outfit Lorient before making his senior debut for the Blues under Thomas Tuchel in August 2021.

He was an important player in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, penning a new five-and-a-half-year contract – with the option for a further year – in November 2022.

The 24-year-old’s situation at the club has dramatically changed over the last year and he is now surplus to requirements.

There is not a shortage of interest in Chalobah. Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Bayern Munich have all been linked with him over the past few months.

Fabrizio Romano recently admitted that there is nothing in those links to the Red Devils, but he is “100 per cent” certain that Chalobah will leave Chelsea in January.

Sarr, meanwhile, appears to have fallen off the face of the earth.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Monaco, playing 17 times across the entirety of 22/23.

He has not been included in a single matchday squad under Pochettino this term and when asked about Sarr during pre-season, the Chelsea boss appeared to have no clue who the reporter was talking about.

When asked why Sarr and young goalkeeper Jamie Cumming were not in the squad for a pre-season friendly against Luton, Pochettino replied: “Who?”

After the journalist repeated their names, a confused Pochettino said: “Oh my goodness. I don’t know what I can tell you. I don’t know because you surprised me! It’s like you punch [me in the face] and I am like this [startled]. Because we were talking about Luton!”

