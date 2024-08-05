Romano reveals £35m Chelsea deal rests on Man City as 20-year-old’s camp ‘discussing terms’

Samu Omorodion could be on his way to Chelsea thanks to Julian Alvarez.

Chelsea are ‘discussing contract terms’ with Samu Omorodion’s camp but the ‘green light’ from Atletico Madrid depends on Manchester City.

The Blues have been linked with Omorodion for the best part of a year and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims Atletico are ‘set to accept the Chelsea proposal’.

The striker joined Atletico for £5m in the summer of 2023 from Granada and caught the eye on loan at Alaves last season, scoring eight goals in 34 appearances.

Those displays have seen his market value (according to Transfermarkt) rise from €200k to €35m, and in their bid to hoover up young talent, Chelsea are keen on adding the 20-year-old to their squad to compete with Nicolas Jackson for a starting spot in Enzo Maresca’s side.

A report earlier on Monday claimed Chelsea’s interest remains strong as they look for cheaper alternatives to Victor Osimhen, with Gianluca Di Marzio actually claiming Omorodion was their ‘first choice’ all along.

‘Chelsea have returned to push hard on what has always been their first choice, Samu Omorodion. ‘The operation is now moving forward on the basis of 50 million euros. Contacts are continuous within a direct line between clubs that will then take Gallagher from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid in two separate operations. ‘If all goes well, Chelsea will have found the striker they wanted in Maresca.’

Romano has now confirmed Chelsea are in talks with Omorodion’s camp, though the fee is lower than first thought.

He wrote on X: ‘Atlético Madrid are set to accept Chelsea proposal for Samu Omorodion, worth around £35m package. Omorodion’s camp, discussing contract terms with Chelsea.’

But the transfer expert also revealed that Omorodion’s move to Chelsea relies entirely on Atletico’s ability to prise Julian Alvarez away from Manchester City.

‘Atléti will ONLY give green light to Samu-Chelsea when they get Julián Álvarez deal done with City/agent,’ he added.

Arsenal are also thought to be keen on signing Alvarez, but Romano says City and Atletico are now in ‘direct contact’ over his transfer.

He wrote: ‘Atlético Madrid and Man City’s Gil Marín and Ferran Soriano, in direct contact negotiating for Julián Álvarez. Atlético’s official bid, already on the table with talks to follow also with player’s camp on the contract details.’

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Gallagher next? Six other players Chelsea ‘banished to the reserves’, all under different managers

👉 Ranking Chelsea academy departees by club regret as Gallagher nears Atletico

👉 Chelsea agree Lukaku deal with Premier League rivals as Blues ‘lose patience’ with preferred club

It’s been claimed that Atletico have offered Joao Felix – who’s also been linked with Aston Villa this summer – to Manchester City as part of a deal for Alvarez.