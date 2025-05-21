Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea target Joao Pedro ‘can leave Brighton’ this summer for £59m after an ‘altercation’ with a teammate saw him left out for the Seagulls’ clash on Monday.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler claimed the Brazil international wasn’t included in the squad for their 3-2 win over Liverpool for “private reasons”, which – according to The Athletic – amount to a scuffle with Jan Paul van Hecke in training.

‘Sources with knowledge of the situation, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Athletic Joao Pedro’s absence was due to an altercation with Van Hecke, 24, that took place in training during the week building up to the Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 10.’

Whether coincidentally or not, reports of interest in the 23-year-old from the Premier League trio emerged at a similar time and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano now claims that Pedro is ‘open to a new chapter in his career’ and ‘can leave’ the Seagulls if their valuation is met.

He wrote on X: ‘Understand João Pedro can leave Brighton in the summer as he’s open to new chapter of his career.

‘Premier League top clubs aware of the opportunity for potential transfer fee around €70m [£59m], but final decision up to Brighton. One to watch this summer.’

Pedro, bought by Brighton for a club-record £30m from Watford in 2023, has scored ten goals in 27 Premier League games this season having scored nine in 31 in his first campaign.

His efforts this term have seen him nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season and Hurzeler claimed that has come as not just a boost for the striker but for the club as a whole.

Hurzeler said of the nod for the striker: “I think it’s very important, not only for the player but also for the club.

“To understand that as a team that when you’re successful, you play as a team, show togetherness, then individual players can shine.

“We as Brighton & Hove Albion always try to push young players and give them the platform and stage where they can improve. The platform and stage that they can play, make mistakes, they’re allowed to make mistakes and develop.

“It’s not only an award for the individual players, but an award for the whole club and the way Brighton & Hove Albion is working.”

Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is in the running to win the award for the second year in a row having contributed 15 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances.

Liverpool’s Ryan Gravenberch and Liam Delap, who has scored 12 of Ipswich’s 35 goals, are also on the eight-player shortlist.

The other nominees are Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest), Dean Huijsen (Bournemouth), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), and William Saliba (Arsenal).