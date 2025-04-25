Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future amid reports he could snub Real Madrid and stay at Liverpool after all.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk – who were out of contract at the end of the season – both renewed their deals at Liverpool earlier this month but reports have suggested Alexander-Arnold is set for Real Madrid having agreed a move to the Bernabeu.

The right-back scored the only goal in the 1-0 win over Leicester, but refused to be drawn on his future after the game.

“I have said all season that I am not going to speak on my situation. I am not going to go into the details,” he replied. “But days like today are always special. Scoring goals, playing games, winning games, winning titles – they are special moments for me and I am glad to do my part.”

Despite it now being assumed he’s set for Madrid, according to a report earlier this week there’s been ‘an unexpected turn’ after Liverpool have put ‘an ambitious renewal offer on the table’.

The report claimed that Liverpool are ‘not resigned’ to losing Alexander-Arnold and have made a last-gasp ‘super offer’ to keep him at the club that would see him earn around £310,000 per week.

But transfer expert Romano played down those rumours on X, writing: ‘Trent Alexander-Arnold is still expected to join Real Madrid. NO changes despite the ‘noise’ on social media.’

Romano did though offer Reds fans hope in their bid to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth by triggering his £50m release clause after a report earlier this week claiming the 20-year-old was ‘seriously considering’ an offer from Chelsea with the Blues taking ‘a lead in the pursuit’ of the Spain international.

“The reality is that Dean Huijsen has not made a decision yet,” Romano said. “Huijsen is speaking to all these clubs.

“He’s speaking to Chelsea, for sure. I told you in January how Chelsea wanted in Huijsen but, for Bournemouth, [a winter sale] was impossible. Also because the clause was not valid in January.

“It is valid in the summer so Chelsea will be there. Liverpool will be there because Liverpool’s interest is really genuine. Liverpool want Huijsen, but this is not new. This is something [which started in] January, February.

“Don’t forget about Arsenal because Arsenal are also pushing. Mikel Arteta wants one more top defender to add to to the package. So Chelsea, Liverpool Arsenal; These three clubs, for sure.”

Romano added: “It looks difficult for Newcastle. Tottenham were also interested in entering this race in a concrete way. [But] these giants are now pushing a lot.

“Don’t forget about Bayern because Bayern could look for a defender in the in the summer transfer window, and Huijsen is a player they love.

“[But] they feel that Premier League clubs can spend way more money, and so that’s why Bayern at the moment are not that confident that they can make it happen. But they want the player, they made contact with those close to the player but they feel the Premier League clubs can pay more money.

“That’s why could be complicated for them but Bayern.

“What about Real Madrid? Real Madrid would be one of the favourite options for the player, but Madrid at the moment have still not made any decision on whether they want to sign a defender or how much they want to invest.

“That’s why the situation is really leaning towards a move to the Premier League. Bayern keep calling but the Premier League is the most likely destination.”