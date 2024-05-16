Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal are interested in signing RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko but says “there are no negotiations yet”.

Sesko has been in fine form for Leipzig since the turn of the year, scoring 10 goals in his last 15 matches in the Bundesliga, including one in each of his last six appearances.

He has 13 goals this season and at the age of 20, the 6ft 5in Slovenian striker has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs.

Arsenal are in the market for a new No. 9 and are willing to sign a younger player as opposed to a world-class striker who would blow away the majority of their transfer budget.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Arteta error, Havertz, Son miss: The five moments that (probably) cost Arsenal the title

👉 Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in 2023/24?

This approach comes with Kai Havertz thriving up front in Mikel Arteta’s system, with links to your Victor Osimhens of the football world changing to your Joshua Zirkzees and Seskos.

Before Havertz’s form in the No. 9 role, it was widely believed that Arsenal were in dire need of a new striker but they have been able to shift their priority to signing a new central midfielder.

A striker considered more to be a project player like Sesko or Bologna youngster Zirkzee is now the signing the Gunners are expected to make this summer.

Arsenal ‘appreciate’ Newcastle striker as much as Benjamin Sesko

It was reported by The Telegraph on Wednesday that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to land Sesko this summer, with his release clause now likely to reach closer to £64million when it was previously reported he would cost £43m.

Transfer expert Romano has touched on that report, noting that interest from Arteta’s side has not stepped up in recent days with ‘four or five clubs interested’.

Manchester United have been strongly linked and the Italian journalist notes that Chelsea are also keen and that Arsenal ‘appreciate’ the Leipzig star as much as they do Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Sporting hitman Viktor Gyokeres.

“I’m aware that there’s been a lot of talk among Arsenal fans about Benjamin Sesko, with speculation hotting up that he’s high up on their list of targets up front this summer, while it’s also been claimed that other clubs in the race for Sesko believe Arsenal are in pole position,” Romano told CaughtOffside. “My understanding remains that there are four or five clubs interested in Sesko as I’ve been saying since January and I’m told that nothing has changed at this stage. There are no negotiations yet, just interest from clubs in the Premier League and not only. “Sesko is appreciated by Arsenal but it’s the same for Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, for example, so I’m not sure we’re at the moment yet to be talking about any one of these specific targets advancing to anything more concrete. “I’ve also mentioned Chelsea’s interest in Sesko before, but as I wrote here recently, I think we have to be patient on Sesko – the time for decisions is not now, on both club and player side. It’s one to discuss probably next month, but nothing is decided or clear right now.”

More: Arsenal | Top scorers of 2024 | Top 10 strikers available this summer