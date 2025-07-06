Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have ‘agreed a five-year contract’ with Chelsea star Noni Madueke as the Gunners ‘prepare to send an official bid very soon’.

It was a slow start to what new sporting director Andrea Berta promised would be a “big” transfer window for Arsenal, but things have now kicked up a gear or two.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Martin Zubimendi have now been announced as new Arsenal players after signing from Chelsea and Real Sociedad for £5m and £55m respectively.

Brentford’s Christian Norgaard is also expected to arrive after a £9m fee was agreed for his transfer, and the club has not only seemingly chosen Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres over RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, but also appear to have finally made some progress over his signing.

Romano revealed on Sunday that Gyokeres had reached a ‘total agreement’ over a deal to sign for Arsenal, with a deal ‘now advancing’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Arsenal are now getting closer to signing Viktor Gyökeres after new round of talks in recent hours. Gyökeres will NOT return for training at Sporting as he’s fully focused on leaving the club; Arsenal are now advancing. Nothing done yet but discussions underway.’

The transfer expert added: ‘More on Viktor Gyökeres big news. Gyökeres has reached TOTAL agreement with Arsenal on contract terms and informed Sporting about his desire to join #AFC. No intention to discuss other options, only to proceed with Arsenal as soon as possible. Deal well underway.’

CNN Portugal went one better later on Sunday by claiming that ‘the agreement will be closed’ between Arsenal and Sporting CP as a fee has been ‘agreed’.

Gyokeres ‘will no longer’ play for Sporting and the Sweden international ‘will join Arsenal next season in a transfer that is expected to be for a fixed fee of 65 million euros and that could reach 80 million through other objectives.’

That progress came after The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Saturday that Chelsea’s Madueke had agreed personal terms over a move to the Emirates.

And now Romano claims ‘Madueke’s camp has agreed on every detail with Arsenal’ after Mikel Arteta ‘approved his signing’ as the Gunners ‘prepare to send an official bid to Chelsea very soon’.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Direct meetings took place in England and Madueke’s camp has agreed on every detail with Arsenal; sources confirm his contract will be valid for five years, while Madueke will maintain same salary structure as he has now at Chelsea if the deal will happen. The player is understood to be interested in Arsenal’s vision, project and Mikel Arteta has also approved his signing.

“What’s next now? Arsenal are prepared to send an official bid to Chelsea very soon, with club-to-club talks due to start. Sources on both sides speak of different valuation for Madueke, but conversations between them in a good relationship after Kepa deal (and more in the past…) can help to try reach a compromise and get the deal done this summer also for Madueke.

“For sure, the player’s open to this opportunity and Arsenal want to explore this option with official talks starting soon. It’s also important to add that this deal is separate from anything happening with Eberechi Eze, as Arsenal also spoke to his agents in the recent days and he remains on their shortlist based on final pricing from Crystal Palace.”

Eze is reportedly ‘desperate’ to join Arsenal from Crystal Palace, who have inserted a £60m release clause, payable in three instalments, with an extra £8m due in add-ons.

And transfer expert Ben Jacobs believes a bid below that asking price will be presented to Palace “within the next two weeks”.

Jacobs said: “I wouldn’t rule out Crystal Palace trying to keep him, but I can tell you that the interest became concrete around 10 days ago.

“Arsenal are serious about Eberechi Eze and in that meeting were not just recruitment people but senior football people pitching to Eze’s camp.

“I’m expecting a bid, I’m expecting that bid to be below the release clause and I’m expecting that bid to be within the next two weeks or so.

“There’s absolutely no doubt that if a club-to-club agreement is reached Eze wants Arsenal. It’s also worth noting that Tottenham have never seriously been in this race.

“If Arsenal do choose to place that bid, which is my expectation, I’m not expecting personal terms with the player to be a problem.”