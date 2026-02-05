Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in signing Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali this summer.

It was first reported by Florian Plettenberg on deadline day that the Gunners were interested in signing Tonali.

Conflicting claims about Sandro Tonali

Arsenal reportedly considered deadline day move

Gunners contact denied but Tonali was ‘offered’ to them via agent

Tonali’s agent denied this after David Ornstein’s report

Ben Jacobs stated that no contact had been made by Arsenal and that Newcastle had no intention of selling the Italian international.

Later on deadline day, The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed that Tonali had been ‘offered to Arsenal’ by the Newcastle midfielder’s agent, with ‘no contact’ made with the Geordies over a potential deal.

Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, offered a quick response to the rumours, claiming that there were no talks with Arsenal but that the 25-year-old’s future could be up for discussion in March.

Riso told Sky Sport in Italy: “Newcastle won’t let Sandro leave in January. We haven’t spoken to Arsenal about this opportunity. Juventus? This isn’t the time to talk about it.

“It’s not even being discussed now. We will see around March about Sandro’s valuation but only if Newcastle decide to open doors. He’s completely focused on Newcastle’s season now, it’s a nonsense topic.”

Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal ‘considering’ signing Tonali

Transfer expert Romano claimed earlier this week that Newcastle and Tonali will likely hold talks between February and April. On Thursday, he said Arsenal are “considering” signing the player.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “In the summer, keep an eye on Tonali.

“We will tell you more soon, but there is Juventus interested, there are Premier League top clubs interested, so I am sure for Tonali, the summer is going to be busy, very busy.

“With Arsenal, because Arsenal, and this is important, I told you also yesterday, Arsenal are interested in the player.

“Arsenal are considering Sandro Tonali, but there are more clubs, in England and on Italy with Juventus.

“So, nothing at the moment, concrete, also because, as his agent said, we have to see Newcastle’s position, we have to respect Newcastle in this story.

“So, let’s see around end of February, March, April when agents and Newcastle will meet to discuss what Newcastle will decide to do.”

Sandro Tonali has hinted at Newcastle exit

Tonali was very honest when asked about his Newcastle future in November.

The Italy midfielder said he takes things “year on year” and admitted he is “happy” at Newcastle.

He said: “This is a tough question because in football you need to think year on year. I don’t want to say, ‘I want to stay here 10 years’, and in two, three, four, five years I will go. I want to think, just for me, year on year.

“Last summer was tough for us, for Alex (Isak), but this is football. If you have an option for your life, for another team, you need to think about everything. But now I’m happy here. I don’t think anything about another team.”

