Romano reveals Arsenal ‘keep monitoring’ Premier League duo, denies talks to sign Dortmund starlet

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is still ‘monitoring’ Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners tried and failed to land Luiz on deadline day in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Arteta’s side had three bids rejected for the Brazilian midfielder, who would go on to sign a new four-year contract a month later.

Luiz has been pretty impressive for Aston Villa since joining the club from Manchester City for around £14.5million in 2019.

City bought the 25-year-old from Brazilian side Vasco da Gama for £10.3m and the player did not make a single appearance for them but a season on loan at Girona was enough to secure a small, yet swift, profit.

Arsenal tried to sign Luiz so late in the 2022 summer transfer window because of injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Arteta has signed Declan Rice, Jorginho, and Kai Havertz this year, but it has been reported by Romano that he is still interested in signing the Villa star.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Romano says ‘many clubs appreciate’ Luiz and Arsenal are one of them.

Transfer gossip: Arsenal still intent on move for England striker as PSG plan last-ditch Mbappe offer

The Italian journalist adds that Arteta likes to continue ‘monitoring’ players they like, even if they fail to sign them, and Luiz is an example of a player who is still ‘appreciated’.

A key player under Unai Emery and under contract until 2026, the signing of the 25-year-old ‘will not be easy’.

Another player Arsenal are still looking at is Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

Neto has started the campaign in electric form, providing five assists and scoring one goal in eight Premier League appearances.

His superb form earned him a recall to the Portugal squad having not played for his country’s senior team since March 2021.

Romano notes that Arsenal have been tracking Neto’s progress ‘for quite some time’ and is in the same category as Luiz, with Arteta still interested.

The transfer expert notes that there has been a lot of talk about Borussia Dortmund youngster Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, who is apparently a target for the Gunners.

Described as the ‘new Jadon Sancho’, the 19-year-old left the Manchester City youth system to join Dortmund and has already made 29 first-team appearances, scoring three goals.

The England Under-21 star is under contract until 2028 so will not be an easy deal to complete.

Romano has poured cold water over talk that Bynoe-Gittens could leave Germany in 2024, however.

He notes that the teenager signed a new Dortmund contract earlier this month and the Bundesliga giants view him as a crucial part of their long-term project.

A move to Arsenal next year seems pretty unlikely.

READ MORE: The longest winning runs to start a Premier League season: Man City fall short of making history again