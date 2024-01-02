Arsenal never considered selling Takehiro Tomiyasu and are close to agreeing a new contract with the full-back, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tomiyasu joined the Gunners from Bologna for around £15million on deadline day in the summer of 2021.

He has been very consistent when given the opportunity to play but much of his time in north London has been hindered by injuries.

The Japanese international – who will represent his country at the Asian Cup between January 12 and February 10 – recently returned to full fitness, coming off the bench at half-time of Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Fulham.

There has been some speculation surrounding the 25-year-old’s future at the Emirates, though that has seemed agent-driven to receive a new contract at the Emirates.

In November, amidst links to Bayern Munich and Italian clubs, it was reported that Arsenal have opened discussions over a new deal for Tomiyasu.

An agreement appears to be close after Romano confirmed on Monday that negotiations are advancing to the final stage.

READ MORE: Frustrated Martin Odegaard is the most creative player in the Premier League right now

And on Tuesday, the Italian journalist provided a more in-depth update on Tomiyasu’s situation at Arsenal.

Romano wrote for CaughtOffside: “Conversations between Arsenal and Takehiro Tomiyasu are advancing to the final stages as he looks set to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium very soon.

“There have been many rumours about Tomiyasu possibly moving to Italy with the likes of Milan, Napoli, Roma, but he’s staying – a move was never possible.

“Probably the most serious option was about Inter in the summer, but Arsenal rejected that one too.

“Tomiyasu is part of the Arsenal project and the idea is to extend his contract. There is big optimism as things look to be advancing in that direction.

“The Japan international has been in fine form this season and he will get a pay rise with his new deal. There will be more talks in the next days and weeks to get it done.”

“There is also optimism about Ben White, who could be the next one to sign a new deal at Arsenal, as first reported about three months ago.”

It has been confirmed by Football London journalist Kaya Kaynak that Tomiyasu will join up with his Japan teammates on Friday.

This means that he will miss this weekend’s FA Cup clash at home to Liverpool.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Fulham, which was the first time this season Mikel Arteta’s side have lost in the Premier League after taking the lead.

Not to worry, as Arsenal are still top of the table for points won from winning positions this season. Phew.