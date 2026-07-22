According to reports, Aston Villa have now reached an ‘agreement’ to sign Alejandro Garnacho, and they could land a second Chelsea star this summer.

Aston Villa and Chelsea have been deep in talks over several transfers in recent days.

After selling Morgan Rogers to the Blues for around £117m, Aston Villa have been looking to sign former Manchester United star Garnacho.

Garnacho struggled after joining Chelsea last summer and they have opened the door to his exit, with Aston Villa eyeing a loan deal.

And this deal has quickly developed in recent days, with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Wednesday evening that an ‘agreement’ has now been reached.

READ: Garnacho falling highest to Villa as Emery’s latest redemption project



Romano said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Aston Villa agree deal to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea, here we go!

‘Club to club agreement done on loan with buy clause to become mandatory under certain conditions.

‘Unai Emery wanted Garnacho. Medical also booked.’

Shortly later, respected reporter David Ornstein also stated that Garnacho to Aston Villa is now ‘agreed’.

Ornstein said on X: ‘Aston Villa agree deal sign Alejandro Garnacho from Chelsea.

’22yo #CFC winger joins #AVFC on loan + conditional buy obligation. Medical done & Argentina int’l in Birmingham to complete. 4yr contract upon permanent switch – driven by Emery.’

Aston Villa could seal double raid on Chelsea

And reports in recent days have also indicated that Aston Villa are also targeting £65m-rated Blues forward Nicolas Jackson, who has returned to the Blues following his loan spell at Bayern Munich.

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And this deal has been boosted by The Evening Standard reporting that the striker is ‘open’ to joining Aston Villa on loan so he can have regular playing time next season.

Regarding Garnacho, ex-Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has already hit out at his former club for targeting the winger.

“If there’s any manager who can sort him out, then it’s Unai Emery,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT.

“But if you look at the social media reaction yesterday, I’d say 99 per cent of Villa fans are saying, ‘NO’, capital letters, including myself.

“From his career that I followed at Manchester United, he’s got the ego of Ronaldo or Messi, but he hasn’t got the talent of David Bellion that used to play at Manchester United 20 years ago.”

He continued: “He’s not a good player. Like whenever I’ve watched him, he can’t get past the full-back.

“In his last five, six games for Chelsea last season, honestly, he would run to the full-back, turn around and pass it back. He was scared to take a player on.

“There’s a reason why he’s a Manchester United reject. There’s a reason why he’s a Chelsea reject. There’s a reason why he was not even called up to Argentina for the World Cup when they’ve got a lack of wingers.”

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