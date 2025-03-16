Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea have struck an ‘agreement’ to sign another starlet from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon.

The Blues have been focused on signing up-and-coming talents since Todd Boehly’s consortium completed their big-money takeover of the Premier League giants ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Chelsea’s hierarchy have invested heavily on player recruitment in recent years as they have marched ahead as the runaway leaders of our Premier League net spend table.

Despite this, Chelsea are already making moves ahead of this summer’s transfer window as they have been focused on raiding Sporting Lisbon.

Earlier this week, a bombshell report from Romano revealed Chelsea have completed a ‘secret blitz’ to sign teenager Geovany Quenda.

Reports in recent months indicated Man Utd were leading the race to sign Quenda, who fits perfectly into Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation as an attacking wing-back.

However, Chelsea have swooped to snatch Quenda, who will officially join Enzo Maresca’s side ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

Chelsea have not stopped there as they have also secured an ‘agreement’ with Sporting Lisbon to sign Dario Essugo.

The Portugal U21 international has made 23 appearances for his boyhood club and is spending the 2024/25 campaign on loan at La Liga outfit Las Palmas.

The 20-year-old midfielder has made 17 appearances for Las Palmas this season and Romano has confirmed that he will join Chelsea “this summer” and “be part of the first team”.

Romano tweeted: “Dario Essugo to Chelsea, here we go! Agreement done with Sporting and medical completed.

“€22m transfer fee for the 20-year-old midfielder to join #CFC THIS summer and be part of the first team.

“Essugo will sign a 7-year deal. Quenda joins in 2026 for a €48m fee.”

Romano added: “Chelsea to bring in the midfielder already this summer to provide cover for Moises Caicedo, with huge potential for future and key as ball winner.

“Dario Essugo will be part of Chelsea’s first team next season as Mathis Amougou will join Strasbourg on loan.

“Essugo’s contract will be valid until June 2032 plus an option to extend until June 2033.”

Romano has also revealed one key reason behind Chelsea beating Man Utd to sign Quenda.

“He was considered an important part of the conversation for Ruben Amorim in this (upcoming) summer window,” Romano added.

“Chelsea have Willian Estevao and Kendry Paez coming to the club. Of course these are different players with different skills, but still offensive players.

“Chelsea already have many players in those positions, and so they are willing to accept Sporting’s condition – let [Sporting] have the player for one more season in order to anticipate other clubs and sign Geovany Quenda.”