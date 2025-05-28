Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has named one Chelsea star who could have his “final match” for the club in the Europa Conference League final.

The Blues have their last match of the 2024/25 campaign on Wednesday night as they face La Liga outfit Real Betis in the final of the Europa Conference League.

This season has been a rollercoaster for Chelsea, but they are on a gradual upward curve and have qualified for the Champions League ahead of this season.

It would be a further boost if Enzo Maresca‘s side wins the Europa Conference League as they are firm favourites to beat Real Betis, who will still provide a tough test.

There is expected to be a squad overhaul at Stamford Bridge ahead of their Champions League return and Jadon Sancho is unlikely to stick around following the end of his disappointing loan spell.

Chelsea can pay a penalty fee to opt out of a permanent deal and Romano suspects the Real Betis game “could be his final match” for the club.

“Chelsea vs Real Betis could be the final match for Jadon Sancho,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Keep an eye on the situation of Sancho. At the moment, he’s got no sort of guarantee from Chelsea, who have not told him anything about staying or leaving the club.

“Enzo Maresca confirmed in public that no decision has been made. Remember, Chelsea can keep the player for a total package of £25 million but they can also send him back for £5m to Manchester United. This possibility is still live.

“After the final, Chelsea will inform the player of their decision but Sancho returning to Man Utd is a real possibility.”

Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho could swap places this summer, but former Chelsea striker Carlton Cole has explained why they should be wary about signing the Man Utd winger.

“He’s obviously advising himself! He’s going to have to learn from his mistakes because what he’s saying is too much and just too much information,” Cole said.

“I look at that situation and I just think it’s his advisers. If he was getting the right advice, you would just keep your mouth shtum.

“Listen, that’s between you and the group. Don’t start airing out your dirty laundry.

“Don’t come out with a statement. Now, if I’m trying to buy you and I’m looking how vocal you are in the press, I’m not going to be able to trust you so there’s repercussions of what you’re doing.

“Keep shtum. I want to know that when I tell you a secret, it stays here in this room. I don’t want my dirty laundry aired out for the public to see.

“If you’ve got a problem with me, come and tell me. Don’t go to Twitter, don’t go to Instagram… that makes it about you and not the team.

“Keep your mouth shut, be a team member and you’ll get by. These things pass.”