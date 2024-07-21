Romano reveals three Chelsea transfer priorities; responds to £35m links to Fulham star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Chelsea’s three priorities for the transfer window and responds to the Blues’ links with Fulham star Andreas Pereira.

Chelsea have spent over £1bn in two seasons under their American owners but have been more circumspect so far this summer, bringing in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Marc Guiu and Tosin Adarabioyo for around £65m.

Ian Maatsen, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson have all been sold for a combined £90m as they look to comply with Premier League profit and sustainability rules, and further additions will be made with avoiding sanctions in mind.

They continue to look for buyers for Conor Gallagher, with Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and Aston Villa all interested in the midfielder, valued by the Chelsea chiefs at £50m.

And reports in Brazil last week claimed they may look to spend £35m of that ‘pure profit’ on Fulham playmaker Pereira.

The report stated that Chelsea are looking to ‘find out the conditions for counting on the Brazilian national team midfielder and is waiting for the window to unfold to advance in the negotiation, which depends on the movements involving’ Gallagher.

Manager Enzo Maresca has apparently ‘approved’ a deal for attacking midfielder Pereira are ‘willing to pay between £30 and £35 million’ and agent Kia Joorabchian has ‘confirmed’ Chelsea’s interest in the Brazilian.

But Romano says he hasn’t heard of any concrete interest in Pereira from Chelsea, who have three other priorities this summer.

“I don’t want to deny any colleague but I don’t have information on talks between Chelsea and Andreas Pereira, or Chelsea and Fulham so far, despite what has been reported in Brazil,” Romano said.

“Chelsea’s focus is on a right-footed winger, striker, and goalkeeper. On Pereira’s future in general, it will depend on opportunities and what kind of proposals he will receive.”