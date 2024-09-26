Romano clarifies Barcelona efforts to sign Aston Villa star with ridiculous record after ‘phone call’

Jhon Duran is not on the radar of Barcelona, according to Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has clarified “speculation” on whether Barcelona are actively working to sign remarkable Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran, after claims Deco ‘picked up the phone’ to discuss a transfer to Spain.

Duran has made a remarkable start to the season for Villa. He has bagged five goals in seven appearances this season – four of those goals coming from the bench.

Of his nine Premier League goals for Villa, eight have come from the bench. He is cultivating a reputation as a super sub, and some big sides have apparently taken notice.

In recent days, it was reported in Spain that Barcelona director Deco had ‘picked up the phone’ to Villa to discuss a transfer next summer.

But transfer insider Romano has quashed rumours that Barca are working on a transfer.

“Barca are not actively working on a deal for Jhon Duran now, absolutely. All the rest is speculation. We will see in summer 2025 but mentioning this story now it’s completely not true in the sense that Barca are not having contacts for this deal,” he told the Daily Briefing.

“Several Premier League clubs are monitoring his growth and in the summer Chelsea and then West Ham wanted him, but now he’s doing great for Villa so it’s a completely different story.”

It is not clear who the Premier League sides who want Duran are, but he could surely do a job for most, evidenced by his current form for Villa.

But the likelihood of the Midlanders letting him go is rather slim. Indeed, one of the club’s directors recently stated that the club feel he can “become one of the best in the world” and will back him on that journey.

It was also suggested that Duran was happy, after he agitated for a move away in the summer. His on-field returns would suggest that he is content, and given his form, he could push for a starting place.

