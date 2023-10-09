Romano pours cold water on Man Utd outcast exit talk as Bundesliga opportunity is sounded out

Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update on wantaway Manchester United star Jadon Sancho as the 23-year-old continues to be linked with a move away.

Sancho hasn’t featured for Man Utd since the end of August as he is still in a standoff with manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch boss is refusing to reintegrate Sancho into the first-team squad until the winger apologies for his outburst on social media.

With Sancho and Ten Hag seemingly refusing to stand down, the speculation surrounding the 23-year-old has been rife as clubs from around Europe consider swooping in.

Recently, the likes of Juventus and Roma have been linked with the Man Utd outcast, although Romano has stated that there is nothing concrete in these rumours.

“I was checking about Juventus and Roma, but at the moment they are not looking for a player in Jadon Sancho’s position, they are happy with the players they have, so there is nothing concrete,” Romano told the Debrief podcast.

While a move to Serie A isn’t on the cards for Sancho at this stage, Romano thinks that a move back to the Bundesliga could be realistic.

“We have to keep an eye on German clubs because Sancho did very well in the Bundesliga, but nothing has been decided by Borussia Dortmund – it will be important to see what competitions they are in in the second half of the season.

“For United, they are still waiting to see if Sancho will apologise or not. It’s not going to be that easy, but if he doesn’t apologise then the January window will be the only solution.”

Sancho is under contract at Old Trafford until 2026, with the option of a further year in his deal. Man Utd paid a reported £73million on the winger back in 2021, but Sancho has largely struggled to live up to the hype.

Along with Sancho, Scott McTominay also faced an uncertain future at the club. The midfielder was on hand to score a brace at the weekend against Brentford, but his long-term future is still up in the air.

Romano has also provided an update on the Scottish midfielder and what stance the club currently have on the player.

“When Manchester United spoke to Erik ten Hag about players who need to leave in the summer … Scott McTominay was on a list of players who could if they receive an important proposal.

“West Ham’s offer was not enough for them to sell McTominay … United are very happy with him, McTominay is super professional, super serious, never complaining, even though he wants to play. So unless an important proposal arrives, they are happy to keep him until the end of the season.”

