Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a Chelsea midfielder is leaving in a £25million transfer, and two fellow members of the midfield corps will follow him out the door.

The Blues have been active both in terms of inbound and outbound transfers this season. Through the door, there have been eight players, with Jorrel Hato the latest, joining the likes of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

There have also been some big names going out the door, with eight exits in total, including Noni Madueke and Joao Felix.

More exits are coming for Chelsea, according to insider Romano. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has been the subject of interest from Everton for a while, but the process of the move itself has come quickly.

On Monday, Romano has reported on Everton’s official approach to Chelsea for the midfielder, before he detailed their confidence over getting him, and now, that the deal is complete.

Indeed, he has given his ‘here we go’ stamp on the move, stating the fee will be £25million fixed, with potential add-ons bringing the deal up to £28-29million.

Romano also states that fellow midfielders Lesley Ugochukwu and Carney Chukwuemeka are following Dewsbury-Hall out the door.

He had reported earlier in Monday that Borussia Dortmund, where Chukwuemeka spent the second half of last season, had ‘reactivated’ direct talks with Chelsea over his transfer.

The Blues insisted on a permanent move, and it appears they have got their way.

Meanwhile, multiple outlets have received news that Burnley have agreed a fee to sign Ugochukwu. BBC Sport reports he has been given permission to have a medical at Turf Moor, and will then move on from Stamford Bridge.

Though they state a fee has been agreed, what the value of that fee is is not actually mentioned.

Having three players move on is surely good for Chelsea’s finances, after the big spending they have done this summer. That could pave the way for even more signings, with Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons still in their sights.

The losses of three midfielders, meanwhile, should not be felt too heavily, as Chelsea are well stocked in that area.

Beyond the three departing players, the Blues have Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez, Andrey Santos, new boy Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer who play in the centre of the park, though the latter is a more advanced player than the rest.

