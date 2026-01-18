According to reports, Chelsea have decided to go ‘all in’ for a potential ‘record’ deal in this transfer window as they look to sign a new centre-back.

New Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has made a positive start at Stamford Bridge, earning wins against Charlton Athletic and Brentford, while they pushed Arsenal all the way in a 3-2 first leg loss in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Chelsea could be boosted further by the arrival of a new centre-back this week as it’s emerged that they are stepping up their interest in Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet.

The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the most promising young centre-backs in Europe and is currently a France U21 international.

The Blues have plenty of up-and-coming talents in their squad, though their frailties in certain positions are currently in the way of them winning the Premier League and/or Champions League.

This includes the centre-back department and they have identified Jacquet as a potential upgrade on their current options.

On Saturday, a report from French outlet Foot Mercato claimed Jacquet has already ‘reached an agreement’ with Chelsea over personal terms, though there is work to be done regarding a fee.

The report explains: ‘Rennes (SRFC) wants to make the biggest sale in the club’s history (€70 million), surpassing that of Jérémy Doku, who left for Manchester City for €60 million in the summer of 2023.

‘Furthermore, the player has already agreed terms with the London club, where he would arrive as a guaranteed starter.’

Now, Fabrizio Romano has provided more information regarding this situation, with Chelsea “going all in for Jacquet” this month.

According to Romano, Rennes “want a record fee” but Chelsea are currently refusing to meet their asking price.

“Chelsea are going all in for Jacquet,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“What I can reveal to you is that there was a Chelsea mission on Friday to go get Jeremy Jacquet. So Chelsea had a direct contact with Rennes, even face to face to go all in.

“So Jacques is the first option in a three-man shortlist. Rennes want a record fee, club record fee for Jacquet. So something in the region of 65 million euros.

“Chelsea, at the moment are not spending that money, but the negotiation isn’t going up to the club. The player wants to go to Chelsea. Jeremy Jaques has opened doors to Chelsea move, so personal terms are not an issue. The contract is ready. Jacques wants Chelsea move now.

“He’s on the clubs, but Jeremy Jacquet, the talented French defender, is the player that Chelsea want for this January window as a new centre-back for Liam Rosenior.”