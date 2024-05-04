Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Arsenal’s first transfer of the upcoming window with a verbal agreement already in place between both clubs.

The Gunners recently extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table following a convincing 3-0 triumph against Bournemouth.

After keeping a clean sheet in the game, David Raya was confirmed as the Golden Glove winner for 2023/24, having kept 15 clean sheets this season.

UNIQUE TO F365: Mediawatch | Mailbox | Winners & Losers | Bespoke Prem tables

The Spanish goalkeeper is currently on loan from Brentford, but Romano has confirmed that a verbal agreement is already in place that will see him sign permanently in the summer.

“Understand Arsenal plan remains clear since last summer: David Raya will become Arsenal player on permanent deal from Brentford for £27m,” Romano confirmed on X.

“It’s all verbally agreed between parties.”

Arteta took plenty of flack when he originally signed Raya, but the decision to replace Ramsdale has ultimately been a successful one.

The Gunners boast the best defensive record in the Premier League, having only conceded 28 goals from 36 matches so far.

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM F365

👉 Ridiculous Rice has elevated Arsenal above ‘panic’ and into relentless Manchester City stratosphere

👉 ‘Arsenal wins it’ – Michail Antonio drops Premier League title prediction, rejects ‘bottlejobs’ claim

When asked about Raya’s future, Arteta told reporters: “Those conversations are for after the season, we will review where we are.

“Obviously we are really happy with David and everything that he has brought to the club, to the team, there’s no question about it, but all those decisions are to be made between all of us at the club and we will see.”

Raya still has doubters to win over

While the majority of Arsenal fans seem happy to keep Raya on board for next season, the Spanish goalkeeper still has a few doubters to win over yet.

He has been guilty of making the odd mistake every once in a while and Troy Deeney is among the pundits who aren’t quite convinced by the Brentford loanee.

“I am still not sold on the goalie,” Deeney told talkSPORT when discussing Raya.

“I am not. I don’t see… I know they wanted to get rid of Ramsdale, or have competition is the word they say when they want to replace him, but I don’t think they replaced him with the standout goalie where you go, ‘Oh, that’s my goalie for the next four, five six years. Do you get what I mean?

“I think in a year’s time, they will be looking at Raya and going, ‘Is he the reason we can get over the line or not?’ Because he has made a few mistakes this year similarly to what Ramsdale did.”

More: Arsenal | David Raya | Mikel Arteta