According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool hold an advantage over Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

19-year-old Diomande is coming off a superb breakout season with RB Leipzig, contributing 12 goals and 8 assists in the Bundesliga this term.

This form has attracted the attention of several clubs across Europe, including Liverpool as they look to replace Mohamed Salah.

Diomande is still relatively unproven, but he is perhaps the most suitable candidate to replace Salah at Anfield.

In recent weeks, it has appeared as if Liverpool have moved ahead of Premier League rivals in the race to sign Diomande, but they also face competition from PSG.

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Earlier this month, Liverpool seemed to suffer a blow in the race to sign Diomande, who has revealed that PSG are his “dream” destination.

Diomande explained: “My future? I have a team that takes care of that. I try to stay as focused as possible. I’ve loved PSG since I was little.

“I think my father was a PSG supporter. But I’m not thinking about the future, I’m staying focused on the World Cup. We’ll see what happens after that.”

Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool’s advantage over PSG for Yan Diomande

However, Romano has now confirmed that Liverpool are firmly in the running to sign Diomande, with the Reds “really pushing” to secure his services this summer.

“Diomande is probably one of the most exciting and electrifying wingers on the market,” Romano said on the Here We Go Podcast.

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“Now, it’s difficult to find players who can be young, talented [good in] one-v-one, fast, score, deliver assists… it’s very difficult.

“He’s wanted by Liverpool and PSG. Both clubs are still in the mix. Liverpool are really pushing and really insisting to make it happen. For Liverpool, he’s a top, top priority. They are offering important money to the player to get it done.”

Also, Romano has indicated that an advantage for Liverpool over PSG is that they have already shuffled the deck to make room for Diomande in their squad.

“On the other side, PSG are also keen but it depends on what happens Bradley Barcola, Goncalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee,” Romano added.

“There are players that have to leave at PSG, while at Liverpool they’ve already made space with Mo Salah leaving and more players.”

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