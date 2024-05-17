Romano confirms Man Utd ‘appreciate’ Premier League star as Chelsea, Man City circle

Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as several Premier League sides are set to battle for his signature.

Despite missing a large chunk of the season through injury, the French playmaker has shown his class this year with 10 goals and five assists in just 18 appearances.

He’s under contract with Crystal Palace until 2027, but fellow Premier League clubs are well aware of the £60m release clause that’s within his contract.

Romano has confirmed Man Utd’s interest in the player and has provided a fresh update on how the club will approach the situation.

“Man Utd want to be there, so United are informed on the release clause and informed on the conditions of the deal,” Romano said via Give Me Sport.

“So let’s see when they will attack the situation again. The situation will be important to understand what is going to be the plan, because obviously you have to involve the manager if you want to make a proper plan.

“But at the same time Olise remains a player who is really appreciated at Manchester United, also by people on the scouting team since one year ago.”

Given Man Utd’s struggles in the final third, it’s no surprise that the club are looking at players like Olise as a potential solution.

Bruno Fernandes has been the main source of creativity within Erik ten Hag’s side this season and there are plenty of question marks relating to his long-term future.

Over the last few years, the right wing role has been a troublesome position for the Red Devils to fill.

Jadon Sancho originally signed with the intention of playing that role, but struggled to find his best form in a Man Utd shirt and the same can also be said of Antony.

Adding a player like Olise would be a statement signing for Ten Hag’s side, but the club faces serious competition to get the deal over the line.

Along with Man Utd, the likes of Chelsea and Man City have also been sniffing around the Crystal Palace star in recent months.

Indeed, Chelsea came close to signing the 22-year-old last summer, but they ended up signing Cole Palmer instead.

