Romano confirms Man Utd are ‘closing in’ on first summer signing as top target ‘accepts project’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are ‘closing in’ on their first summer signing ahead of next season.

Man Utd’s board have a huge job on their hands this summer, with significant changes required to ensure they improve on their shambolic 2024/25 campaign.

The Red Devils could still finish 17th in the Premier League, while they also came up short in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Despite this, a massive positive could still come from this season as Ruben Amorim’s side face Spurs in the Europa League final on Wednesday night, with the trophy, Champions League football and an injection of cash up for grabs.

United desperately need this prize money as it’s been widely reported that INEOS are working with a restricted budget and could have to sell to buy.

Despite this, Man Utd appear to have the financial muscle to complete one or two deals in the early stages of the summer window, with eyes on Wolves standout Matheus Cunha.

The Brazil international features in our Premier League team of the season as he’s shone in a struggling Wolves side, grabbing 15 goals and six assists in the league.

Cunha would fit perfectly into Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation and it’s been widely reported that he is among Man Utd’s top targets.

Speculation regarding a possible move to Man Utd has rumbled on longer than some suspected, but Romano reassured their supporters over the weekend.

“Relax a bit on this one in the sense that, yes, probably there was a feeling two, three weeks ago that this deal could happen in a few days, but it always takes time to prepare a contract, to agree on the salary, to speak with the agent, then to agree with Wolves on the payment terms for the £62.5m release clause,” Romano revealed.

“They need to find an agreement on the payment terms. Man Utd are working on it. Man Utd have very good connection with Cunha, with his agents. It’s a very positive conversation. Ruben Amorim appreciates Cunha, and Cunha knows that very well.

“Man Utd remain very confident. Despite the rumours about other clubs – there’s always been a lot of interest in Cunha – Man Utd are the clear favourites. We expect Man Utd to advance on this one in the next days.

“From what I always heard, it’s not about the Champions League football or not, winning the Europa League or not. It’s not about that. Cunha is keen on the move to United. It’s just about completing the contract agreement.”

Now, Romano has provided a fresh update, claiming Man Utd are ‘closing in’ on Wolves’ versatile attacker.

He tweeted: “Manchester United are now closing in on Matheus Cunha deal!

“The Brazilian has accepted the project as agreement on personal terms is now being finalised, almost done.

“Final details to sort between all parties involved… and then, here we go.”