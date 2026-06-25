Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Andre Onana has ‘verbally agreed’ to leave Manchester United, while there is an update on Bruno Fernandes.

Man Utd are already active in the transfer market, and they could do more business than their Big Six rivals this summer.

The Red Devils are in the market for at least two midfielders this summer, while they could also strengthen in other positions ahead of their Champions League return.

And Michael Carrick‘s side are also working on several exits to free up space in their squad and raise funds for signings.

Onana is among several players who are considered surplus to requirements at Man Utd after his form fell off a cliff during the 2024/25 campaign.

READ: Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd eye Tottenham star and ex-Man City forward

With Man Utd signing Senne Lammens to become their No.1 goalkeeper, Onana joined Trabzonspor on loan for the 2025/26 campaign and he is now set to return to the Turkish side.

In recent months, there have been reports that Onana is keen on a return to Man Utd to compete with Lammens for the No.1 jersey, but this was never likely to happen and Romano has now confirmed that a new loan is ‘verbally agreed’.

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: André Onana to Trabzonspor, here we go!

‘New loan deal verbally agreed as Onana is not part of #MUFC plan for next season and Trabzon are ready to re-sign him.

‘Trabzonspor to pay loan fee to United as details being sorted then done, as @yagosabuncuoglu reports.’

READ MORE: Man Utd set to re-sign James Garner after being priced out of moves for every other midfield target

Bruno Fernandes ‘makes decision’ on his Man Utd future

Captain Fernandes has also been sporadically linked with an exit from Man Utd, and he has been attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League.

After Fernandes accused INEOS of pushing him to leave last summer, he was arguably the Premier League’s best player in 2025/26 and is once again indispensable at Old Trafford.

And thankfully for United, talkSPORT reporter Ben Jacobs claims Fernandes has ‘made a decision’ to remain at Man Utd heading into next season.

Jacobs explained:

‘Although Fernandes didn’t hold any formal talks with the club over his future before the World Cup, he has already told teammates and those close to his circle that he intends to remain. ‘United suits are not concerned about the future of club captain Fernandes despite his attractive release clause. The 31-year-old has one year left on his existing contract, but there is also a one-year extension option. Fernandes’ contract also contains a €65million (£56m) release clause, valid for non-English clubs.’

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