Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been linked with a return to Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are ‘getting closer’ to appointing a replacement for former head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd have been moving quickly to appoint a replacement for Amorim, who was sacked by the Premier League giants on Monday morning.

It was deemed that Amorim‘s position had become untenable following his reported fallout with director of football Jason Wilcox, while United’s performances and results have been far from good enough over the past 14 months.

Since Amorim’s exit, it has emerged that the Red Devils are looking to appoint an interim manager until the end of this season, at which point they will bring in a long-term successor when stronger candidates are available.

In recent hours, United have been linked with several potential short-term solutions, including Darren Fletcher, Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy.

However, it has also become clear that former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to take charge until the summer.

On Tuesday evening, a report from The Athletic named Solskjaer as a ‘leading contender’ to replace Amorim until the summer, while talkSPORT are reporting that he is the ‘clear favourite’.

Respected journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has indicated that Solskjaer is the ‘frontrunner following advanced talks’, with the club legend boosted by being backed by two key groups.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a frontrunner for the Manchester United caretaker role following advanced talks. United sources insist there are multiple candidates and a formal face-to-face interview with a preferred choice is still needed before any final decision is taken.

‘However, Solskjaer has the support of senior #MUFC players and some high-profile club legends.

‘Michael Carrick and Ruud Van Nistelrooy are two other names under consideration.’

Romano provided more details on Tuesday night, claiming Solskjaer is “getting closer” to a Man Utd return after insisting he has “no problem” with three details.

“The return from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is really, really a concrete possibility and getting closer after Ole offered himself to Manchester United, as I told you yesterday, today, I spoke to you about contacts, about this possibility becoming real,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“What happened over the afternoon and over the evening is that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, his representatives, and Manchester United have been in contact.

“So the discussion, the negotiation is underway, and Solskjaer is understood to be the leading candidate to become the new Manchester United manager, of course, in that case, interim caretaker manager till the end of the season, and then Man Utd will make a permanent appointment in summer 2026 with a big name.

“So this is the idea. Solskjaer told Manchester United this afternoon, no problem on the contract, no problem on the timing, no problem on the salary. Don’t care about the money. I just want to help Man Utd. I just want to get back at Man Utd.

“And so everything is set between Solskjaer and his agents in terms of contract details.”