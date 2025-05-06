Romano reveals Man Utd make ‘initial contact’ for ‘unbeatable’ 6ft 8 Serie A monster

Man Utd have opened talks with Serie A side Torino over a possible move for their highly-rated goalkeeper, as the club begin exploring replacements for Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on GiveMeSport, Man Utd have made “initial contacts” over a deal for the 6ft 8in Torino shot-stopper, who is expected to leave Italy this summer following a standout season under Paolo Vanoli. Romano wrote:

‘Manchester United are preparing an important summer transfer window with several movements expected. It’s not only Matheus Cunha as the club has started making contact over other potential targets ahead of the upcoming months. ‘One of the positions to follow will surely be the goalkeeper; it’s not an urgent priority compared to other positions in the team, but for sure it is one of many roles Man United want to cover in the summer. ‘Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic has recently been added to the list at Man United also with initial contacts made to explore a potential summer move, based on the price tag wanted by the Italian club for their Serbian goalkeeper.’

Milinkovic-Savic, 28, is no stranger to Old Trafford. He was originally signed by the club back in 2014, only to be released shortly after when work permit issues prevented the then-teenager from featuring in England. A decade on, United are circling once again.

Utd’s goalkeeping department has become a growing concern for head coach Ruben Amorim, with Onana’s form collapsing since the Portuguese manager took over from Erik ten Hag in November.

The Cameroonian started the season in strong form under Ten Hag, keeping Utd competitive through a turbulent opening two months, but has since suffered a sharp and public decline.

A string of high-profile errors, most notably in the Europa League first leg against Lyon, led to Amorim dropping Onana from the starting XI in recent weeks.

His understudy, Altay Bayindir, has failed to convince either. The Turkish international looked uncertain when called upon, and sources indicate the 26-year-old may look to leave this summer in pursuit of more regular first-team football

According to Bayindir’s agent, Utd rejected advances for the goalkeeper in the previous window, but not it seems the club may be more open to a sale this time around.

As a result, Utd have accelerated their search for a new goalkeeper — a position that had initially been seen as a secondary concern this window, behind the club’s urgent need for attacking reinforcements and a midfield overhaul.

Torino’s Milinkovic-Savic has emerged as a credible alternative to Espanyol’s Joan Garcia, who is also being closely monitored.

Garcia has impressed in La Liga and has a release clause in the £20–25 million range, but Utd would face competition from the likes of Arsenal.

Milinkovic-Savic, on the other hand, is viewed as a more accessible option. He has reportedly expressed interest in returning to Manchester, and his commanding presence, leadership, and form this season have turned heads across Europe.

Despite not being the highest priority on Amorim’s long summer to-do list, the goalkeeping situation remains unresolved.

The decision now rests on Torino’s valuation and Utd’s willingness to act.