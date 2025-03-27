Romano confirms Newcastle interest in Liverpool star as Reds ‘agree’ 22-year-old’s exit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Newcastle United want to sign Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah in the summer transfer window.

The Reds are having a brilliant time in the Premier League this season with Arne Slot guiding them to top spot as Liverpool enter their final nine matches of the season.

Liverpool exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage against Paris Saint-Germain before the international break, while they also lost 2-1 to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

It would take a monumental collapse from Liverpool if they were to allow Arsenal back into the title race now with the Reds 12 points ahead, while Slot’s side have only lost one match all season.

Liverpool have been relatively lucky with injuries this season, compared to some sides, and that has meant players like Quansah have not been called upon as much as they may have been.

The 22-year-old has made just two Premier League starts this campaign in eight outings and the English defender has appeared in 20 matches in all competitions overall.

Like Caoimhin Kelleher, who has been outstanding when called upon this season, Quansah is now attracting plenty of interest and could choose to switch clubs to get more playing time.

It was reported yesterday that Quansah has emerged as a £30m summer transfer target for Newcastle and now Romano has confirmed that the Liverpool defender and Bournemouth’s Dean Huijsen are on the Magpies’ list.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Jarell Quansah, on Newcastle shortlist for centre back position ahead of the summer transfer window as @Mhardysport reported. No contacts/talks yet, but he’s on the list. Dean Huijsen, another name appreciated but Newcastle feel it will be difficult to get deal done.’

One player who could be heading out the door straight away is Liverpool goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski with the 22-year-old set for an immediate move to Swedish side Utsiktens BK.

Swedish newspaper Göteborgs-Posten (via Sport Witness) claims that Utsiktens BK ‘have found a new stopper at Liverpool and will secure his services on a loan deal’.

It is claimed that the Swedish side have ‘agreed’ to sign the Liverpool goalkeeper – who is yet to make his first-team debut – until the end of the season in a loan deal.

Ojrzynski, who joined the Liverpool academy from Polish side Legia Warsaw in 2019, has already been out on loan at Caernarfon Town, Radomiak Radom, Den Bosch and Spartakos Kitiou in recent years.