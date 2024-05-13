Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Real Madrid are looking to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool with the defender’s contract situation up in the air.

The Reds could be set for a number of changes this summer after Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the season to take a break from football.

Klopp will be replaced by Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, according to widespread reports, while there have been rumours that some players could follow the German out of the door.

Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have all been linked with transfers elsewhere with all three players out of contract in the summer of 2025.

There has been speculation that Real Madrid are looking to target Liverpool defender Alexander-Arnold ahead of a free transfer in a year’s time with the England international one of the best players in his position in world football.

One recent report from Spain claimed that the ‘unusual full-back’ could be tempted to ‘share a locker room with his compatriot, Jude Bellingham’ while another insisted that Real Madrid are looking ‘to repeat the [Kylian] Mbappe operation’.

Mbappe is set to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer and Romano has confirmed that Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold is one of Los Blancos’ targets as they “really like the player”.

Romano said: “Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of Real Madrid’s targets. They really like the player. Real Madrid will try to sign Alexander-Arnold next summer if he does not renew his contract with Liverpool.”

The transfer expert had previously something similar in March, Romano told The Debrief podcast: “Now, it is also true, from what I am told that Real Madrid have a concrete interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“They are monitoring his situation. At the moment there is no direct contact with his agent or with the player because it is still too early. So Real Madrid are closely following the situation.

“Let’s see the next steps. At the moment, from what I am hearing, there is no concrete negotiation between Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold. That is why Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation.”

Romano added: “I think in next weeks, April, May, it will be important to understand if the new structure at Liverpool, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes, will move to offer a new deal to Trent Alexander-Arnold and how this conversation will go.”

And in today’s Caught Offside column, Romano touched on the situations of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at Real Madrid, he said: “It’s looking likely to be a busy moment at Real Madrid.

“As well as Mbappe, we are heading into key hours for the future of legendary midfield player Luka Modric. His agent will have a meeting with president Florentino Perez – nothing has been decided, but a decision is imminent.

“In the next days, we will know if Modric will continue at Real Madrid, or leave the club as a free agent. So it’s important days and hours ahead for Modric, and also for another legendary player in Toni Kroos. Nothing is signed, decided or completed, so he will also have talks with Florentino Perez – it’s going to be time for the final decision and we’ll see what happens with Modric and Kroos.”

