Romano confirms shock Man City exit is on the cards with ‘interest from Saudi Pro League clubs’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Ederson could leave Man City in the summer transfer window amid “interest from Saudi Pro League clubs”.

The Brazil international has been incredible for the Citizens since leaving Benfica in 2017 with Ederson making 332 appearances in all competitions for Man City.

Ederson, who joined for £35m, has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup during his time at Man City.

There are rumours that Pep Guardiola could leave Man City at the end of his contract in 2025, while Kevin de Bruyne, Kyle Walker and others have been linked with Saudi Arabia.

And now transfer expert Romano insists that Ederson is the latest player who could leave Man City in the summer with the 30-year-old ‘considering possibilities at the end of the season’.

Romano wrote on X: “Éderson could leave Man City in the summer transfer window in case of good proposal, it’s a possibility. There’s already interest from Saudi Pro League clubs with Éderson considering possibilities at the end of the season. It will be up to the player.”

One player who won’t be going anywhere in the summer transfer window is Phil Foden – who was recently crowned the Premier League Player of the Season – and former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has crowned the England international is Player of the Season.

Speaking exclusively to Planet Sport Bet, Savage said: “My Player of the Season has to be Phil Foden, he’s been unbelievable. Even outside of the Premier League he’s scored goals at the Bernabeu and his goals on the final day against West Ham summed up his season. Other players have had good seasons, the likes of Declan Rice, Ollie Watkins and Erling Haaland, but it’s Foden for me. He’s turned into a big player for Manchester City who turns up in the big moments. What a player!

“My Signing of the Season has to be Cole Palmer. To score that number of goals from wide and attacking midfield positions, in a Chelsea team that finished sixth, is amazing. Signing him for £40 million has proven to be unbelievable value for money. If City had kept him, I don’t think he’d be the same player because he wouldn’t have played as many minutes. He had to go and now he could be playing for England at the Euros. He’s carried that Chelsea team.

“The Manager of the Season for me is between Unai Emery, Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola – although I would give a special mention to Rob Edwards because getting Luton to the point where they had a mathematical chance of staying up on the final day was a brilliant job.

“Guardiola secured his fourth title in a row, Arteta pushed City right to the line, but I have to give it to Emery. For Aston Villa to finish fourth is quite remarkable, not to mention they did it with one game to spare. Considering the position Villa were in when he took over, he has to be my Manager of the Season.”

