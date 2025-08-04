Fabrizio Romano has confirmed departing Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is in agreement over a move to an MLS side, while Spurs are reportedly going after a Real Madrid star to replace him.

South Korean forward Son will go down as one of Tottenham’s biggest modern-day legends. He played 454 games, scored 173 goals and assisted a further 101.

He played for 10 years, and finally won a trophy last season, as Spurs beat Manchester United to the Europa League.

Suggestions followed that Son might look to leave given he’d finally had success with Tottenham, and in the last week, he confirmed he would indeed be doing so.

There have been weeks of reports linking him with MLS side LAFC, and transfer insider Romano has confirmed that’s the route Son will take.

Indeed, he has given his famous ‘here we go’ stamp on the transfer, and stated there is a verbal agreement in place for the transfer.

Spurs will reportedly receive over €15million (£13m/$17.3m) from the move, and Son is waiting for documents to be signed.

With the loss of a forward who was clearly still effective, as he was directly involved in 23 goals in all competitions last season, Tottenham will want to get a replacement with quality.

AS reports that the gap on the left side of the attack is one that Spurs want to fill with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

It’s stated money should not be an issue, with Spurs saving approximately £9.5million for the year in wages, which would cover the winger’s salary, and it’s already been suggested they’d be happy to pay the transfer fee of around £78million.

The opportunity to play consistently on the left wing is suggested to be a good pull for Rodrygo to want to join Tottenham, given Vinicius Jr has stopped him from doing so at Real.

In any case, the report states Daniel Levy won’t go ‘crazy’ and is formulating a plan to sign Rodrygo.

It is said that Tottenham are ‘reluctant to believe’ that the deal will bear fruit, with Liverpool still casting a shadow on them.

Indeed, they have been linked with Rodrygo, but are currently working on a deal to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle, so it’s not clear if their pursuit for the Real man will be picked back up.

It is also not clear whether Tottenham will decide to fully go after Rodrygo as a replacement for Son, though their interest is there.

