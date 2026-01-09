According to Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur are ‘closing in on a deal’ to sign a new defender, though there is one ‘final detail missing’.

Spurs have been a shambles in recent months as they are on a dire run of only three wins in their last 13 matches.

This has seen head coach Thomas Frank come under immense pressure, with the former Brentford boss among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Frank has come under increased scrutiny following Wednesday’s 3-2 loss against out-of-form AFC Bournemouth, but Spurs seem keen to improve their squad in this winter transfer window.

The north London outfit are currently prioritising a move for a defender, with 18-year-old left-back Souza, who currently plays for Brazilian outfit Santos, identified as a key target.

Souza has already made 38 senior appearances for Santos, as he’s established himself as a big prospect for the future.

And he is bound for the Premier League as Fabrizio Romano revealed on Friday morning that only one ‘final missing detail’ is in the way of Spurs signing him.

He said on X: ‘Tottenham are closing in on deal to sign 18 year old left back Souza from Santos.

‘After the agreement with Souza and his agent Bertolucci on personal terms, #THFC also agree structure of the deal with Santos for €15m.

‘Final missing detail: payment terms.’

Following Frank’s arrival, Spurs have also been heavily linked with several Brentford players.

This includes Igor Thiago and Nathan Collins, but Spurs are also said to be interested in signing Kevin Schade.

This is according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, who claims Schade is ‘likely’ to leave Brentford this year in a deal worth upwards of 60 million euros (£52m).

Plettenberg explained on X: ‘Kevin #Schade is one to watch for the summer, as a move after the World Cup currently appears likely.

‘However, Brentford still want him to stay and are keen on extending his contract beyond 2028.

‘Many clubs are interested. Tottenham are among the teams closely monitoring him, as revealed. Price valuation: €50–60m.’

Frank is currently in a fight to keep his job, but he has explained why he thinks he has done enough to earn more time at the club.

He said: “No doubt about that. Put it this way, would we love to be higher in the table and have more points? 100 per cent.

“We work hard every single day to make sure we perform well. We want to land in the best possible position at the end of the season.

“We need to look at the FA Cup game, a good opportunity against Villa, a team who is flying in this moment in time. The tournament is very important for the fans, we won it eight times in our history. This is a tough spell, we will get through this.

“We definitely want to do more [from an attacking point of view]. We have scored enough goals.”