Fabrizio Romano has revealed that talks over a deal for Savinho to move to Tottenham are ‘progressing well’ between Spurs and Manchester City.

Tottenham narrowly avoided relegation on the final day of the Premier League season as their 1-0 win over Everton was enough to finish two points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham, who went down to the Championship.

Spurs are making huge strides in the transfer market to make sure they don’t find themselves in the same position next season.

The Tottenham hierarchy have already finalised two deals ahead of the summer window with Romano giving his ‘here we go’ to free transfers for Bournemouth’s Marco Senesi and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson.

And now Romano insists their third signing of the summer could be Man City winger Savinho with the Brazilian apparently open to leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Confirming the ‘deal on’, Romano said on X: ‘Negotiations ongoing for Savinho to Tottenham as revealed two weeks ago… and progressing well. #THFC believe Savinho wants the move, talks continue as Man City could open doors to his exit in case of good proposal. Deal on.’

Tottenham look to hijack Dominguez transfer

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has revealed that Tottenham are looking to sign a ‘couple of central defenders’ in the summer transfer window.

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Pedulla adds that Tottenham are looking to hijack Lazio’s deal to sign Dinamo Zagreb centre-back Sergi Dominguez after the Serie A side reportedly offer €4-5m.

The journalist wrote on his website: ‘So Spurs have set their sights on Dominguez, who grew up at Barcelona , ​​great speed despite his imposing physique and good at building up the defence.

‘There has been talk of 4-5 million offered by Lazio, in reality we are at least three times higher, then it will depend on any bonuses or the percentage on a possible future resale. But Tottenham have started the engines after the first moves of the Biancoceleste club, maintaining direct contacts with Dinamo Zagreb.’

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Tottenham and talkSPORT YouTuber, Sonny Snelling, has urged Spurs to sign Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Snelling said on talkSPORT: “I think we need a striker, it’s ideal to fire us up this league.

“A lot of big teams last year got in their striker, Benjamin Sesko, Victor Gyokeres, Joao Pedro and they’re all secured now.

“But there’s one striker’s name who gets touted around every year, and he is at a perfect age of 27. He’s in a league where he’s smashing it up and he should come back to a top-five league, and that’s Victor Osimhen.

“He’s not going to the World Cup because Nigeria didn’t qualify, he should come to the Premier League.

“I think he’s a top, elite striker and if you want Premier League experience, I don’t know who you would attract.”

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