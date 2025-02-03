Romano delivers ‘here we go’ confirmation of Man City transfer as midfielder joins for £50m

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man City will complete the signing of Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez on deadline day.

The Citizens made a good start to the new Premier League season under Guardiola with seven wins from their opening nine matches.

However, Man City went on a run of just one win in nine Premier League matches with Pep Guardiola’s men set to drop down to fifth if Chelsea beat West Ham on Monday night, with the Citizens struggling without Rodri in the middle of the park.

Spain international Rodri, who won the Ballon d’Or at the end of October, picked up a serious knee injury against Arsenal on September 22 and was ruled out for the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

The winter transfer window is now almost over and there have been rumours about who Man City will attempt to bring in to replace Rodri while he remains injured.

Porto midfielder Gonzalez had been one player under consideration, as well as Juventus’ Douglas Luiz, but now Romano has confirmed that the former will join.

Romano gave his famous ‘here we go’ confirmation to the deal with Gonzalez heading for a medical before completing a deadline day move to Man City.

Transfer expert Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Nico González to Manchester City, here we go! New midfielder for Pep Guardiola as Man City will pay same amount as release clause worth €60m with different structure. Nico, allowed to travel for medical and contract signing soon. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

Man City were humiliated by Arsenal on Sunday with the Gunners running out 5-1 winners in the Premier League and Guardiola insists he regrets the way his side finished the match at the Emirates Stadium.

Guardiola said after the match: “I only regret the last 25 minutes, we forgot to do what we should do, what we have done for 65/70 minutes,” he began.

“Of course it’s a difficult game starting in this stadium, against that team in the first minutes it’s happened many times this season.

“But after 10/15 minutes I think we took the game and played really, really, really, really good and we are in it after 1-1 and good momentum we pass to make the transition with Omar [Marmoush] and a deflection and the third goal.

“But after that, we then continued to do what you have to do in terms defensively and [be a] little bit more patient. and when you’re playing that way they can run and of course at 3-1 they are comfortable, it’s more difficult.

“I regret the last 15/20 minutes, the rest was a really good game for our side. It’s difficult to understand when you see the result, but this is my feeling.

“It’s happened all season, we are giving away too many things, we are aware this cannot happen, it happened.

“But we reacted really well, and we played with personality and we defended so good and then with the ball we were a threat but unfortunately after the second happened, again many times we had the momentum. For the deflection and in other situations we conceded the goals.

“You have to overcome [it], you cannot lose the control, it’s 90/95 minutes. You cannot finish in the way we played, we could’ve scored three more but the team has to be stable it doesn’t matter what happened.”