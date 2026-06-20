Romano doubles down on Tonali as fourth of ‘seven signings’ for Tottenham this summer

Fabrizio Romano maintains that the “deal is on” for Tottenham to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle this summer despite reports of interest from Manchester City.

Spurs have already signed Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi on free transfers after their respective contracts at Liverpool and Bournemouth expired, while Jan Paul van Hecke will reunite with Roberto De Zerbi after Tottenham paid £52m to land him from Brighton.

De Zerbi – who was appointed by Spurs in March and saved them from relegation – also wants to add a new central midfielder to his ranks.

READ MORE: Tottenham must get in transfer lane after fighting losing battles for £335m quartet

They’ve made ‘calls’ to sound out Mateus Fernandes over a move to North London, but the West Ham star looks destined for Manchester United, and their focus appears to be on landing Tonali.

Romano revealed on X earlier this week: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Tottenham have entered the race to sign Sandro Tonali!

‘De Zerbi wants Tonali as new star for the midfield, ideal to step up #THFC level.

‘Spurs ready to face Man City and Arsenal in the race for Tonali for new ambitious project to prove their intentions.’

The transfer expert later insisted that Tonali ‘wants’ Tottenham despite an ‘approach’ from Man City, but on Thursday, our friends at TEAMtalk revealed that the Italy international is also seriously considering a move to the Etihad.

They reported that Man City are ‘increasingly confident’ that Tonali will join them, should he decide to stay in the Premier League.

It was claimed that Tonali has ‘seriously considered the prospect of joining’ Man City and has been ‘impressed by the project’ of the Premier League club, who will have Enzo Maresca as their new manager following the departure of Pep Guardiola.

TEAMtalk has further stated: ‘Crucially, discussions were not solely focused on football matters.

‘Sources indicate Tonali’s camp were particularly impressed by the wider package City outlined, including the long-term vision for the player, the role he would occupy within the squad and the support structure available to his family away from football.

‘Those conversations have ensured City remain firmly in contention despite the player’s desire to eventually return to Serie A.’

Tonali ‘deal on’

But Romano doubled down on Friday night, insisting that Tonali to Tottenham “remains my message”.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Tottenham are working on a deal for Sandro Tonali. Tottenham are aware of the player being open to joining.

“That was my message, and that remains my message. I keep telling you about Tonali and Tottenham. Should anything change, I will come here and update you. But as of today, we are entering into the weekend, I keep telling you Sandro Tonali and Tottenham, wanted by Roberto De Zerbi in talks. So, deal on Tottenham, Sandro Tonali. That’s the understanding, that’s the story.”

And the Italian could be the fourth of ‘seven signings’ at Spurs this summer, as reliable source Paul O’Keefe claimed on X that ENIC also want to add a left winger, a right winger and a new striker to their ranks before the end of the transfer window.