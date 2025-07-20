Liverpool have agreed a deal with Eintracht Frankfurt over the transfer of Hugo Ekitike with ‘further additions’ expected after the sticker completes his transfer.

The Reds have so far spent around £180m on new signings this summer, with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkes, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi all moving to Anfield, and look set to imminently announce their new striker.

The Reds were pushed into a move for Ekitike after Newcastle had a €70m [£61m] rejected for the 23-year-old striker, and after having their own bid of €80m [£69m] knocked back by the Bundesliga side, have now reached an agreement for the 23-year-old, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer expert wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go! Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m. Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move. New striker for Slot.’

And after The Athletic’s David Ornstein originally broke the news of a breakthrough in talks between Liverpool and Frankfurt over Ekitike’s transfer, he revealed that ‘further additions’ are expected to Arne Slot’s squad.

‘The Anfield club have been prioritising a striker this summer and, while sensitivities remain understandably high following the tragic death of Diogo Jota earlier this month, there is an awareness they need to make further additions after bringing in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. ‘There may also be departures in Liverpool’s forward line, with the club open to offers on Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz having informed them of his desire to leave amid interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona.’

Newcastle may have been strangely boosted by Liverpool closing in on Ekitike despite their own interest amid an assumption the Reds would then not move for their supposed dream No.9 Alexander Isak, but the Sweden international’s absence from the Magpies’ 4-0 friendly defeat to Celtic on Saturday raised eyebrows.

On the subject of Isak’s absence, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe explained: “It was my decision. I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him. The last thing he wanted is to be sat in the stand watching, that wasn’t fair to him.”

MORE ISAK UPDATES FROM F365

When asked if he could assure fans that Isak would remain at the club, Howe stated: “It is difficult for me to sit here and give 100% clarity on any player. I’d never sit here and do that.

“It is football and you never know what can happen. All I can say is that Alex is happy at Newcastle, he loves the players and staff, the team.

“I have never had any issue with him other than seeing him express his talent and express himself. Certainly I am confident that he is going to be here at the start of the season.”

A report on Friday claimed Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal were ‘considering a massive offer’ for Isak, with a separate publication even claiming that the 25-year-old has given the ‘green light’ to the transfer.

And now The Athletic, despite again confirming that Newcastle’s ‘general position in Isak is that he is not for sale regardless of whether the Merseyside club still pursue the Sweden international if they conclude a deal for Ekitike’, claim there may be a problem with his proposed contract extension.

It’s claimed that ‘Isak’s representatives have been keen to increase his wages’ but while Newcastle have promised to ‘open extension talks’ with his camp this summer ‘it does not appear any material progress has been made’.

The report adds: