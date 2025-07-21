Romano drops fresh update on Arsenal and Liverpool transfer target Rodrygo

Liverpool and Arsenal are both keeping close tabs on Rodrygo’s situation at Real Madrid as the forward prepares for crunch talks over his future amid an update from Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian was left on the bench throughout the Club World Cup and is thought to be questioning his role under new manager Xabi Alonso. While he remains under contract until 2028, figures around the club are understood to be split on whether to keep or cash in.

Liverpool have already spoken to Rodrygo’s camp and view him as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz, who continues to be linked with Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old is admired for his versatility and experience, and could slot into a forward line that is being reshaped this summer.

The Reds have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez so far, but remain in the market for more attackers. The exits of Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott have left sporting director Richard Hughes looking to add again.

Arsenal are also in the frame. Talks were held with Rodrygo’s camp earlier this summer, and while their main focus remains Viktor Gyokeres, the Real Madrid forward is of separate interest.

The club continue to assess wide options, with Noni Madueke already added and further reinforcements under consideration.

Barcelona have also been credited with interest in recent days, though it is not yet clear how serious that approach is. What is clear is that multiple clubs are waiting for clarity and that could come in the coming days, according to Romano in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

“Rodrygo has to speak to Real Madrid again in the next days, decide whether he wants to go or stay, and get a final price, likely to be over €100m (£86m) at the start of talks.

It’s not an advanced deal now.”

Madrid are said to be open to a sale if Rodrygo pushes to leave, and have privately indicated they would not block a move if the right offer arrives with a starting price around £86 million.

The Brazilian international is currently on holiday and has not commented on the speculation. Those close to him suggest his preference is to stay, but only if he can play a meaningful role next season.

Much will now depend on how the Madrid meeting plays out. Rodrygo is not pushing to leave, but if a clear pathway isn’t offered, a transfer could develop quickly given the level of interest already in place.