Romano drops huge Newcastle ‘here we go’ as 25-year-old ‘agrees new deal’ with release clause

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has agreed to sign a new long-term contract, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle’s most important players since making the move from Lyon in January 2022.

He was the first big-money statement signing made by the Magpies after being bought by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in October 2021.

Having played a huge part in Newcastle’s fourth-place finish in the Premier League last term, the club have been very eager to tie the Brazilian down to a new long-term deal.

Guimaraes has been linked with Manchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid since joining the Premier League club but he looks set to end any talk of an exit by putting pen to paper at St James’ Park.

According to Romano, a new contract has been agreed, with the player committing his future for another five years.

However, there is a release clause in the deal, believed to be “in the region of £100m”.

Romano wrote on X: “Newcastle agree new deal with Bruno Guimaraes, here we go! It’s done — contract until June 2028

“Key detail: understand the new deal will include release clause and it will be in the region of £100m. Bruno, so happy to extend as he loves the club.”

Having seen Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez go for over £100m this year, it is not unrealistic to imagine Bruno leaving Newcastle for a similar price.

Guimaraes is a fan favourite in the north east and Magpies boss Eddie Howe recently said he is a “very emotional” character.

The 25-year-old hit back at criticism of Newcastle on social media, mounting a defence of his team after a 1-0 defeat at Manchester City, who he described as “maybe one of the best teams in the world”, accusing some detractors of having “short stupid memories” in a message since deleted.

Asked about Guimaraes’ response, Howe said: “I’m certainly not going to criticise the supporters here. I think it’s more a lesson for us.

“I choose not to be on social media for that exact reason, because I want a clear thought process. I don’t want to pollute my thoughts with things that I read and avoid certain situations, so I take myself out of that environment.

“The players can choose to be on it, that’s absolutely fine because that’s their individual choice, but I think it’s important that we don’t overly react emotionally to certain things.

“Now, Bruno is a very emotional person and I think you’ve seen on the pitch, it’s so positive for us, that emotion. He uses it brilliantly, he has used it brilliantly to not just perform well, but build a feeling with the supporters because I think the supporters see how much it means to him.

“It’s all positive in terms of that feeling that Bruno has, but this is just maybe a little lesson for him.”

