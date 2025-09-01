Romano drops Tottenham ‘here we go’ stunner as Spurs line up deadline day hat-trick

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his ‘here we go’ confirmation to Randal Kolo Muani’s move from Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham.

Spurs are reportedly in for three players on the final day of the transfer window with rumours they are still looking to sign a winger and a centre-back, as well as another forward.

Overnight, PSG star Kolo Muani, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Juventus, emerged as a target in the final day of the transfer window.

Transfer journalist Romano revealed on Monday morning that Tottenham were getting ‘serious’ over the France international as they gauged the numbers involved in a deal.

Romano exclusively revealed on X earlier in the day: ‘EXCL: Tottenham make contact to explore Randal Kolo Muani deal conditions after interest revealed overnight. Spurs are informed of Kolo available + serious interest but depends on fee and numbers as PSG want obligation to buy guaranteed.’

French journalist Fabrice Hawkins then broke the news later in the day that Kolo Muani is ‘set to sign’ for Thomas Frank’s side before the deadline.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE Randal Kolo Muani is set to sign with Tottenham. Loan with non-obligatory purchase option. The striker is scheduled to undergo his medical examination this afternoon in London. There was no agreement with Aston Villa.’

Before Romano gave his ‘here we go’ to the transfer and added more details with the loan fee set to cost Spurs €5m.

Romano added on X: ‘BREAKING: Randal Kolo Muani to Tottenham, here we go! Deal done for loan move until June 2026. Paris Saint-Germain accept Spurs proposal as Kolo Muani wanted the move + out of the project. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

The transfer expert continued: ‘More on Randal Kolo Muani and Tottenham exclusive story from last night. The deal does NOT include any buy option clause after final email exchange between Spurs and PSG. Understand #THFC pay €5m loan fee.’

There have also been rumours that Tottenham are leading the race to sign Manuel Akanji from Manchester City, while they are exploring a move for Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

Over the weekend, Tottenham boss Frank insisted that it would be unlikely that Spurs would sign another striker.

When asked whether another striker would be coming through the door before the window shut, Frank said: “No. I would say not particularly.

“To have the three strikers in the squad can also cause a problem, as you can only play one at a time. It’s a fine balance. I’m not saying we will never go for another striker at another time, but I’m happy with Dom and Richarlison.”