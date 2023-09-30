Man Utd: Romano explains ‘completely different’ Sancho, Antony ‘situations’ after Ten Hag decision

Antony and Jadon Sancho’s situations at Manchester United are “completely different”, says Fabrizio Romano.

Sancho has been banished from the first team after publicly calling Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag a liar.

This came after Ten Hag revealed the 23-year-old was left out of the squad to play Arsenal on September 3 because of his poor performances in training.

It looks like the England international has to apologise to the Dutch manager to have any way back into the team.

Meanwhile, Antony was given a leave of absence on September 10 and returned to England from Brazil earlier this week, before attending a voluntary interview with Greater Manchester Police on Thursday.

The 23-year-old Brazilian international has always denied the allegations against him and United confirmed on Friday morning the winger will rejoin training and can resume playing Ten Hag’s side.

The Premier League club said in a statement: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

OPINION: Man Utd Mason Greenwood plan and Antony sh*tstorm at heart of football grimness

“As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed.

“This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

Romano touched on the “positive news for Erik ten Hag”, noting that Antony will remain an “important” player for United.

He did clarify that the Brazilian’s situation is “completely different” to Sancho’s, with the England winger needing to say sorry to Ten Hag.

“Many of you have asked me why ‘Antony, yes’ and ‘Jadon Sancho, no,’ but they are completely different situations,” Romano wrote in his CaughtOffside column.

“For Antony, Man United want to wait to understand the conditions of the story.

“For Jadon Sancho, the problem is that Erik ten Hag wants the player to apologise otherwise he still won’t be brought back into the first-team picture.

“The situation remains complicated so let’s see what Sancho decides to do.”

READ MORE: When kits go wrong: Villa suffer like Barca, Bees; Man Utd sockwatch; Fiorentina’s accidental fascism