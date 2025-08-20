Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed his clear “feeling” on Alejandro Garnacho’s situation at Manchester United amid interest from Chelsea.

Garnacho is not part of Ruben Amorim’s plans at Man Utd as the winger had a major fallout with the head coach towards the end of last season.

United’s academy product was criticised over his poor form and attitude last season as he struggled to adapt to Amorim’s preferred 3-4-3 formation and dropped in the pecking order during the run-in.

Garnacho was included in Man Utd’s so-called bomb squad after hitting out at the club following their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham, but he is still waiting on a move elsewhere.

On Tuesday evening, Romano reiterated that Garnacho only has eyes for Premier League rivals Chelsea and that this “deal is advancing” after Bayern Munich made a move to hijack the transfer.

“My feeling is that Garnacho will go to Chelsea and I maintain my position,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I can guarantee to you that this deal is advancing. Manchester United and Chelsea are talking. The CEO of Man Utd Omar Berrada has a good relationship with the hierarchy of Chelsea. Conversations are underway over the transfer fee – there is a gap.

“In the last 48 hours, Bayern called Garnacho’s camp but were told: ‘Thanks, but I only want to go to Chelsea.’

“For Garnacho, it’s very clear: he will not go to any other club. Either he goes to Chelsea, or he stays at Man Utd, even if he’s out of the squad. For him, it’s OK. Stay there, train and see what happens.

“We know that his relationship with Man Utd is completely broken, so it’s Chelsea or nothing.”

Romano has also revealed that the Red Devils are set to be given the opportunity to sign long-term target Adrien Rabiot as the Frenchman is “no longer part” of Marseille’s squad and will leave in the closing stages of this window.

After landing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, Man Utd’s next two priorities are a midfielder and a goalkeeper, though Romano has explained why a move for Rabiot is currently unlikely.

“There was this tense situation at Marseille that led to the club putting Rabiot and Jonathan Rowe out of the squad. Rabiot is no longer part of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad and is available,” Romano added.

“Marseille even released an official statement to say he’s up for sale. They want something like €15-20m to let him leave.

“He was a target for Man Utd many years ago but in recent years was never very close. I’m not hearing any concrete about them being in negotiations or talks for Rabiot. He’s going to be offered to Man Utd and many other clubs as an opportunity. But it’s an open situation.

“I think United wanted to go for Carlos Baleba for his intensity. Rabiot is a different profile.”