‘My expectations’ – Romano provides Greenwood update as Man Utd make plans for 2024

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United plan to sell or loan Mason Greenwood when his loan at Spanish club Getafe finishes at the end of the season.

Greenwood was suspended by the Red Devils last year over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online and faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February that the case had been discontinued.

In August, the Red Devils confirmed the player would not be continuing his playing career at Old Trafford after completing their own internal investigation.

He joined Getafe on deadline day, signing on loan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

In five La Liga games this term, the 22-year-old has scored once and provided one assist.

It was reported earlier this week that the English forward is eager to join Getafe on a permanent basis and is ‘loving life’ in Spain.

The Express reported this week that Greenwood has no way back at Old Trafford and the Premier League club believe they could earn between £17.3m and £21.7m for his potential sale next summer.

Greenwood enters the final 12 months of his United contract next year and there is reportedly interest coming from La Liga giants Sevilla.

It has been widely reported that Greenwood will not play for the Red Devils again and this has all but been confirmed by transfer expert Romano.

Romano says it is unclear whether or not the player will be loaned out again or if he will be sold.

“With Mason Greenwood, Manchester United’s idea has always been to send him out on loan this season because there was basically no other option for a player who was not available for a long time,” he told GIVEMESPORT.

“The only way was to negotiate a loan deal and then let him go in the summer of 2024.

“My expectations, speaking to some sources a couple of weeks ago right after he joined Getafe, is for Mason Greenwood to leave Manchester United again in the summer of 2024.

“We will see if that is going to be on loan or permanent.”

