Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that a deal is now finalised for Leandro Trossard to join Besiktas, while Arsenal want to sign two new wingers.

Arsenal‘s summer transfer activity has been limited so far, with Piero Hincapie and Illan Meslier currently their only two signings ahead of next season.

It has been widely reported that the Premier League champions want to sign a new midfielder and at least one new forward, though they are also working on sanctioning exits to raise funds.

Bruno Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers have been mooted as potential signings, while Trossard is now expected to follow Jaku Kiwior and Karl Hein in leaving permanently.

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Trossard has been a very good servant for Arsenal in recent seasons, but his importance has decreased and Romano has now confirmed that he is set to join Turkish giants Besiktas this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Leandro Trossard is leaving Arsenal.

“This is important news because Leandro Trossard has been a very, very, very good player for Arsenal. He has always been available, never suffered any serious injuries, and has always conducted himself professionally without creating any problems.

“He has been super professional, scoring goals and providing assists. We can only say positive things about Leandro Trossard.

“Now it is over between Arsenal and Trossard because he is set to sign a lucrative contract with Besiktas until June 2030. Here we go. The deal has been approved by the player and was agreed with Arsenal a few days ago.

“Arsenal will receive €18 million plus a further €2 million in add-ons, while Besiktas have now completed the agreement with both the player and his agent.

“Trossard will travel to Istanbul tomorrow for his medical and to sign his contract. He becomes a new winger for Besiktas and a new signing for coach Vincenzo Italiano.”

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Fabrizio Romano names Arsenal’s two forward targets

With Trossard heading for an exit, Arsenal can now turn their attention to bringing in new forwards.

Romano claims Christos Tzolis, who is valued at around £35m, and Rogers are leading targets to take up differing roles at Arsenal next season.

“Trossard’s departure also marks the beginning of Arsenal’s summer business,” Romano added.

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“The club are expected to sign a new backup winger, with Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge remaining firmly on the shortlist.

“The player is waiting for Arsenal after contacts took place in June, and he is now waiting to discover whether the club will proceed.

“Alongside that, Arsenal will sign a top-class winger.

“Morgan Rogers remains one of the leading names on their shortlist, although everything depends on what happens with Aston Villa, who currently value the player at around £130 million. We will have plenty more to discuss regarding Arsenal over the coming weeks.”