Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the club last month.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe “appreciates” Graham Potter but claims the Red Devils are yet to make contact with three of their top targets.

Erik ten Hag is on thin ice at United, with a number of managers linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer as possible replacements for the Dutchman.

Man Utd frontrunners

After reports earlier this week that Bologna boss Thiago Motta is the ‘preferred name’ on United’s list of manager targets, it was claimed on Wednesday that Brighton’s De Zerbi and former Chelsea boss Potter are ‘the current frontrunners for the job’.

The report claimed:

‘If indeed United reach the decision that they do want to appoint a new first-team manager then they could well be too late to get their top target for the role. Not exactly in keeping with their best in class approach. Graham Potter and Roberto De Zerbi are understood to be the current frontrunners for the job, should it become available. ‘It is understood Ineos also admire Julian Nagelsmann but he looks poised to return to Bayern Munich following the conclusion of the European Championship campaign with Germany.’

READ MORE: Chelsea finish fifth, Man Utd worse than Moyes, Man City don’t win – five daft possibilities

Potter ‘appreciated’

Transfer expert Romano has now explained that while Potter is “appreciated” by United, contact is yet to be made.

“At the moment, they haven’t made contact with Graham Potter, Gareth Southgate or Julian Nagelsmann, from what I understand,” Romano told GiveMeSport.

“INEOS know Graham Potter very well because they wanted him at Nice. For sure, he is a manager who is appreciated, but it doesn’t mean that they appreciate the same manager for Nice and Manchester United.

“They didn’t make recent contact with Graham Potter for the Manchester United job, from what I understand, so that’s the situation around him.”

Romano also claimed that despite doubt over his future, Ten Hag is “having positive conversations” with INEOS chiefs about the Premier League club’s long-term future.

Romano added: “Basically, it’s about being patient and seeing what INEOS will decide at the end of the season.

“At the moment, what Erik ten Hag is saying in public is the reality. So they’re having conversations, they’re having positive conversations about the present and future, and discussing the long-term project of Manchester United also, for the summer transfer window.

“But at the same time, INEOS like all owners in the world, want to see results on the pitch, and want to see good performances on the pitch.”