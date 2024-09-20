Fabrizio Romano says Mykhaylo Mudryk has no plans to leave Chelsea in January amidst reports he is ‘desperate for more playing time’.

Chelsea beat Arsenal in the race for the Ukrainian’s signature in January 2023, signing him from Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported £61million.

He sold Blues fans a dream on his debut, showing incredible skill and pace off the bench away to Liverpool.

That is quite literally as good as it has got for Mudryk at Stamford Bridge.

Mudryk has been unable to live up to his transfer fee and is currently out favour under Enzo Maresca, his third permanent manager in less than two years in London.

He started in both of Chelsea’s Europa Conference League qualifiers against Swiss outfit Servette but has only started once in the Premier League, being substituted off at half time against Wolves on matchday two.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 Pedro Neto latest Chelsea transfer target to sign after interest from Premier League rivals

👉 Lukaku to Thiago Silva via Fernandez, Pulisic: Ranking last 50 signings made by Chelsea

The summer signings of Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto will not help Mudryk in his bid for more playing time and a recent report from TEAMtalk stated that he is ‘desperate to move elsewhere to get more consistent playing time and a solution could be sought in January’.

Furthermore, it was claimed that Chelsea are willing to offload the 23-year-old in the winter transfer window.

Chelsea expert Romano having none of Mudryk story

This story has been quashed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who says there are “no talks” over an exit and that Mudryk is fully focused on succeeding at Chelsea.

“There’s absolutely zero truth in the story that Mykhaylo Mudryk wants to leave Chelsea,” Romano said.

“Mudryk has not made any decision to leave, and there are no talks taking place with any club.

“Full focus remains on Chelsea and on doing his best under Maresca, while Chelsea also hope to see him at his best soon.

“So there’s really nothing in this ‘story’ – I don’t even know where this is coming from to be fair.”

Kounde to Chelsea a ‘complicated operation’ – reports

Meanwhile, reports in Spain claim that Chelsea will struggle to sign Jules Kounde from FC Barcelona in January.

It has been claimed in England that the Blues want to sign a new right-back when the transfer window re-opens and have Kounde on their wishlist.

This has been deemed ‘very difficult’ for Maresca’s side to complete due to his importance at Barcelona and the Catalan club’s desire to keep their star players, despite their pitiful financial situation.

This makes the signing very unlikely and is a ‘complicated operation’ for the Londoners.

👉 More: Chelsea news | Premier League five-year net spend | Top 10 market value decreases in 2024