Romano confirms ‘key’ to Man Utd interest in Chelsea flop angling for January exit

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United “have asked to be kept informed” of Timo Werner’s situation at RB Leipzig, and revealed the “key” to a potential move to Old Trafford in January.

Werner moved back to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 for £16m having struggled for two seasons at Chelsea, who signed him from the Bundesliga side for £47m.

The Germany international scored 16 goals in 40 appearances last term but hs found opportunities hard to come by this season, starting just two of 12 league games, scoring two goals.

Earlier this month it was claimed Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham are all interested in signing Werner, before German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg revealed United had made a surprise ‘enquiry’ for the 27-year-old.

He claimed Werner is ‘on the list’ for Erik ten Hag, who’s keen to bolster his attack, and that the transfer is ‘one to watch’ as he is ‘unsatisfied’ in Leipzig.

Plettenberg reckons a summer transfer is more likely than a winter move, and Sky Germany later claimed Werner’s ‘preference’ is to stay at RB Leipzig and fight for his place after a difficult start to the season, before assessing his options at the end of the campaign.

But that claim is at odds with what Romano has heard on the grapevine.

The transfer expert says Werner could indeed leave the Bundesliga side in January having become “unhappy at the club”.

He also said that any United move for Werner will depend on Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to take control of all football operations at Old Trafford once his deal to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the club is complete.

“The situation is less clear with Timo Werner, despite my understanding being that United have asked to be kept informed on his situation as it’s possible he could leave RB Leipzig this January after becoming unhappy at the club,” Romano said.

“There’s still nothing advanced at this stage, and again the new director at Old Trafford will be key to seeing how this deal progresses, or if they pursue it at all.”

