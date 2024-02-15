Romano offers latest on Man Utd trail of Newcastle man, who has ‘already said yes’ to Ratcliffe

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth has ‘already said yes’ to joining Manchester United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Ashworth is the man Sir Jim Ratcliffe – who had his 25 per cent takeover of the club approved by the Premier League this week – wants to bring in as the Red Devils’ sporting director.

The British billionaire has already landed Manchester City’s Omar Berrada as his new chief executive as he looks to overhaul the footballing operations at Old Trafford, before fixing that damned leaky roof.

United’s interest in Ashworth has accelerated this week and there is talk of significant compensation having to be paid to get a deal over the line.

Daily Mail journalist Craig Hope has claimed that Ashworth did not receive as much control at Newcastle as he expected when he joined in May 2022 and is eager to make the move to Old Trafford.

It is exciting times under Ratcliffe, who wants to end the days of Manchester United being embarrassed in the transfer market.

READ MORE: £70m Brighton star tops list of signings set to follow Dan Ashworth to Old Trafford

Deemed one of the best in the business, Ashworth is expected to make the move from the Magpies once a compensation package between the two Premier League clubs has been agreed.

Romano has provided a big update on the 52-year-old’s prospective move to the Red Devils, claiming he has ‘already said yes’ to Ratcliffe’s ‘big project’.

It is said that Ashworth is ‘prepared to accept United’s proposal’ with Erik ten Hag’s side ‘intentioned to negotiate and pay compensation to Newcastle’.

Romano adds that Ratcliffe is very eager to bring in Ashworth ‘now’, not when his Magpies contract expires in 2025.

Ashworth’s previous work – at Brighton in particular – has been very impressive, landing stars like Kaoru Mitoma and Moises Caicedo for tiny fees.

Manchester United were reportedly interested in signing the latter before his £5million move to the Amex in 2021.

While a sell-on clause with Ecuadorian side Independiente essentially means Caicedo cost the Seagulls around £25m, they sold the midfielder to Chelsea for around £105m 18 months after buying him.

£2.5m Mitoma is another player whose market value has soared since being picked up by Brighton during Ashworth’s time in charge of their transfers.

Ratcliffe will hope United’s days of paying massive fees for flops can become a thing of the past once they finally agree a deal to sign Ashworth from Newcastle.

READ NEXT: Ranking all 60 Man Utd signings since Sir Alex retired in 2013