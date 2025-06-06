Romano: Liverpool ‘agree deal’ for second summer signing in ‘record’ transfer after star ‘said yes’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool have ‘agreed’ a deal to complete their second signing of the summer transfer window.

The Reds were crowned champions at the end of April as they finished the season ten points ahead of nearest rivals Arsenal in the Premier League.

That has given Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes extra time to get ahead of other sides in the transfer market with Liverpool knowing they had qualified for the Champions League for ages.

Jeremie Frimpong has already signed for the Reds in a £29.5m deal from Bayer Leverkusen, with the Netherlands international replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is on his way to Real Madrid this summer.

Frimpong’s former Leverkusen team-mate, Florian Wirtz, also looks likely to join with Liverpool in negotiations to agree a fee for the Germany international.

Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez is another likely addition with the Hungary international reportedly agreeing personal terms, while it has also been claimed Liverpool have struck a ‘full agreement’ with Bournemouth.

And if Kerkez signs he will be joined by another Hungarian with Romano confirming that Liverpool are on the verge of signing goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia.

Romano wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20 year old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia. Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side. Here we go, soon.’

After the signing of Frimpong and the seemingly imminent arrivals of Wirtz, Kerkez and Pecsi, Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons the Reds will go for a striker.

Carragher said during The Overlap Fan Debate: “I still believe Liverpool need the number of players I’m talking about.

“It looks to me like he’s thinking, ‘Okay, let’s get the players in the team,’ because I think the left-back plays, who comes in.

“Frimpong will fight, or a good chance of playing with Conor Bradley, Florian Wirtz plays if he comes to the club, but I still think we need a center forward.

“I think Liverpool will look to get their business done really early. Because I think if they haven’t signed anyone for a year, we know how Liverpool, they’ll be in the background speaking to the agents six months ago.

“We need a left-back. Andy Robertson needs help on that side. [Kostas] Tsimikas will probably move on.

“I’ve always felt attacking midfield and left-back are the two areas that have really jumped out to me, I think, for probably 12-18 months.

“And it looks to me as if like, okay, left-back, Florian Wirtz, whether he plays in Szoboszlai’s role or he plays from the left, I don’t know. I think he could play a number of positions.

“But I think the next one is center-forward. I wouldn’t be surprised if once Liverpool get these two or three done, the next one is the centre-forward.

“And then I think as the window goes on, Liverpool will just see who they can sell, what they can do.

“They might bring in another midfield player, another center-back, to back up really. They’ll assess what the situation is.”